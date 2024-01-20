Gisele Bundchen Reveals How “The Philosophy, Lifestyle, & The Whole Value System” of Jiu-Jitsu Changed Her Life for Good

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen lives a life that many dream about. But it’s not the glam and glitz we’re highlighting; it’s her commitment to a healthy lifestyle that truly shines. She believes the importance of health surpasses wealth and drawing lessons from her younger days, Gisele aims to build a meaningful life for herself and her two kids.

Recently, Bündchen in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, talked about her morning routine and how her goal of attaining physical fitness led her to a martial art, Jiu-Jitsu, which has changed her life.

At 5 a.m. every day, Gisele starts her morning routine by taking her dogs for a walk, After her easy morning walk, Gisele finds calm in daily morning meditation. Following that, she dives into her workouts. But it’s not just the usual routines like weight training and Pilates, the Brazilian model has taken up Jiu-Jitsu, committing to it three times a week.

Interestingly, her journey to this martial art started when she enrolled her kids in classes for self-defense. However, she found jiu-jitsu to be more than just a physical activity and it transformed into a profound experience with the involvement of Valente brothers – Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui, who are third-generation Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructors in Miami. Gisele Bündchen stated,

“Here I think, ‘Oh, I’m going to just learn self-defense because I want to make sure my kids can protect themselves when they’re out in the world,’ but then I learned with the brothers the philosophy and the lifestyle, the whole value system, which was amazing,”

The brothers becoming integral to Gisele’s Jiu-Jitsu journey not only taught her self-defense but also introduced her to the art’s philosophy, lifestyle, and value system. Gisele, who thought her life was a bit chaotic, now sees it as finding a well-organized box that holds principles like courage and honesty guiding her life.

Gisele Bündchen’s Path to a Meaningful Life

Gisele left his hometown in Brazil at 14 to become a supermodel and achieved immense success becoming the highest-paid supermodel for straight 14 years between 2002 to 2017. However, she recalls how she depended on cigarettes, Frappuccinos, pizza, and wine every day which eventually led her to have panic attacks. Her diet has evolved since and she now mostly consumes plant-based food with little portions of meat to keep the nutrition level in her food balanced.

After some major changes in her lifestyle, she now feels she is living rather than just surviving. Seeking refuge from the spotlight, Gisele has crafted a sanctuary in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, a place she lovingly calls a “vortex of healing.”

Delving deeper, she explains where she lives isn’t merely a residence, but one can truly experience a profound transformation. Her Costa Rican retreat has become this special space where people let go of unnecessary things and want a life that’s more straightforward and meaningful. According to Gisele, it’s not just a vacation spot; it’s like a reset button for a simpler, happier life.

Now that Gisele, Tom Brady‘s ex-wife has achieved more than she expected in her modeling career, she wants to be a different person from the one who loved being in the spotlight. She feels free now, able to choose how she wants to live her life. The best part is, that her home in Costa Rica lets her just be herself and lead a simpler life.