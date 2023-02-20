Gisele Bundchen Shares Latest Party Visuals as She Paints the Town Red in Her Home Country Brazil Without Tom Brady & Kids

Gisele Bündchen is living her life to the fullest after divorce with NFL superstar Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel had hinted while announcing her divorce a few months back that she wants to dedicate more time to herself and she sure is leaving no stone unturned in following the resolution.

After her divorce was finalized, Gisele was spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with her kids’ Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. This incident had sparked crazy rumors about Gisele already moving on from Tom.

However, after that, Joaquim and Bundchen weren’t spotted together too often. While her kids accompanied Gisele to Costa Rica, she was most recently seen painting the town red in her home country Brazil without her family.

Gisele Bündchen shares enchanting party visuals from Rio de Janeiro

Gisele recently shared a number of videos on her Instagram handle where she was seen having fun with her friends at the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro. While in one video Gisele was seen teaching her followers how Samba is performed, in an another clip, the model was seen cheering and hooting at the parade.

📸 henriquem85 via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/OS3MQgsAwb — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

📸 lecanovo via Instagram pic.twitter.com/mubjLCYzQx — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

📹 leoscustodio via Instagram Reels pic.twitter.com/nXLmlBb7QU — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

📹 brunoilogti via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/XUUu47sDLS — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

Bundchen showed a few dance moves as well and was seen thoroughly enjoying herself amidst all the vivid colors scattered across the parade. Gisele’s excitement is imminent as she hasn’t been able to attend the festival for a few years due to the pandemic.

Gisele had immediately revealed on social media how excited she was to attend the festival upon getting the invitation. “I love Carnival so much and I’ve not been in so many years and I’ve missed it so much! So, thank you so much for inviting me,” she had written.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen eyeing to master co-parenting

One has to admit that Gisele thoroughly deserves some time off from everything as the last few months haven’t been easy for her. After separation with Brady, Gisele was named in a $11 Billion lawsuit alongside her husband due to the FTX debacle.

However, what made Tom and Gisele admires really happy was the fact that the Brazilian bombshell purchased a bungalow very close to Brady’s residence in Miami. The star couple are co-parenting their kids and living close to one another would make things a lot easier for the children.

While things are slowly getting better in their personal lives, both, Tom and Gisele haven’t said anything about who are they dating or might date in the future.

