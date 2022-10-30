“I Ain’t Smashing Gisele”: Antonio Brown Fails To List a Satisfactory Reason Behind Taking Shot at Tom Brady & His Wife

Tom Brady is going through a rough patch in his professional and personal life. Recently, he announced his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. The power couple ended their 13-year marriage after they grew apart in recent years.

For quite some time, news feeds were filled with reports of rift between the football star and his supermodel wife. However, they didn’t say anything in public before officially announcing that they have parted ways on an amicable note.

The divorce rumors started when Tom returned to the Bucs training camp 11 days late and openly claimed that he was taking care of the personal sh*t that was going on in his life.

Antonio Brown Is Not Apologetic For His Hurtful Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Tweets

While several footballers and other celebrities were sympathetic towards the power couple, one man kept taking ugly shots at Tom and his wife.

Yes, we are talking about the notorious Antonio Brown. More often than not, Antonio finds a way to stay in the news and generally ends up getting massively trolled for his actions.

When Brady-Gisele divorce rumors started flooding news feeds, Antonio Tweeted a picture of him and Gisele with a weird caption. He went on to post a lot of rather hurtful stuff about the GOAT quarterback and his wife.

Recently, Antonio was asked in an interview to explain exactly why he was taking shots at a man who always supported him when everyone else around the world was pushing him down.

Antonio Brown on taking shots at former teammate Tom Brady: “It is what it is.” “What about me? when I’m on the news for.. I’m crazy.”@patrickbetdavid sat down with @AB84 for the interview: “You played with this guy, he had your back, what happened between you guys?” pic.twitter.com/4EX6GZqort — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2022

“It is what it is,” was Antonio’s response to the question. He went on to say that he isn’t smashing Gisele and pointing out to the T-shirt with his and Gisele’s picture, Brown added that he is only trying to raise money for charity through that.

Antonio went to state that nobody cares when there are reports and trolls suggesting that he is crazy. As expected, Antonio failed to give a satisfactory response behind the ugly publicity stunts involving Brady and Bundchen.

