“Give Me a Few Weeks”: Aaron Rodgers’ Comeback Isn’t Far Away, if We Go By the QB’s On-Field Interaction With Derwin James

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As if the electric atmosphere of a Monday night football game wasn’t enough, New York Jets fans received a push of excitement, with Aaron Rodgers seen throwing the ball with confidence on the sidelines.

Walking into MetLife Stadium without the help of crutches or a cart, the 4x MVP’s pregame warm-up was a beam of hope, signaling that his return to the field might be very near. This vision of Rodgers effortlessly throwing passes before the clash against the Chargers had the Green Gang Nation buzzing with anticipation.

As the evening descended, it wasn’t just A-Rod’s arm that sparked a chatter, as his on-field interaction hinted at a closing comeback, leaving fans in a frenzy.

An exchange captured and shared on X (Formerly Twitter), Rodgers’ dialogue with Chargers‘ safety Derwin James added more lighting to the excitement of the QB’s recovery. When asked about his return, Rodgers’ response was crisp and clear: “Give me a few weeks.”

This brief interaction echoed through the Jets’ fan base. From praises of his willpower to calls for the “goat” to grace the gridiron as the Jets continue to face hurdles. A user commented, showing amusement at Rodgers’ willpower, “Aaron Rodgers is now executing three-step drops and throwing 55+ yards, seven-plus weeks after Achilles’ surgery.”

Another one wrote, “NEED THE GOAT BACK, OMG!”

A comment read, “Would have been a blowout if Aaron was playing smh.”

A user mentioned, “They need Rodgers badly.” Faithfully noting the present state of the New York Jets.

Notably, in the short drone-like video that surfaced online, A-Rod appears to be fine throwing a 55+ yard cannon, showing no visible issue with his injured leg.

Aaron Rodgers Being at the Game Gave Fans Hope

The 4x MVP certainly offered hope with his sideline presence, but the New York Jets faced a harsh reality check against their opponent. Their clash with the Los Angeles Chargers was a living example, and it wasn’t just the scoreboard that told the story.

The Chargers dominated, handing the Jets a 27-6 defeat that was felt in more ways than one. The game itself was a fall of mistakes for the Jets, with Zach Wilson’s grip on the ball seeming as weak as the team’s offensive strategy.

Turnovers troubled them, with three fumbles lost, and Wilson was surrounded by a constant Chargers defense that recorded eight sacks. While Rodgers’ presence sparked joy, the team’s on-field performance echoed with the thud of incomplete passes and missed opportunities. The Jets, facing the Chargers’ formidable defense, couldn’t find their rhythm throughout the entire matchup, and Wilson’s outing was punctuated by frustration.

The Bolts ended the Jets’ three-game winning streak, holding them to just 6 points from two field goals. Wilson completed 33 of 49 for 263 yards. Justin Herbert also failed to score a TD, going 16-30 for 136 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler was the star of the show with 14 rushing attempts for 47 rushing yards and two crucial touchdowns.

The Chargers’ defense was ruthless, turning what could have been a competitive matchup into a one-sided showcase of their defensive prowess, preventing the Green Gang from scoring a single touchdown. The absence of Rodgers was felt with every sack, every fumble, and every misfire that Wilson endured.