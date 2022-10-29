“Go Fake More Injuries”: Kadarius Toney Gets Into a Heated Argument With a Random Internet Troll

Kadarius Toney was among the first players traded this year when the Kansas City Chiefs acquired him from the New York Jets. Although there is no doubt about the fact that he is a supremely talented footballer, he often gets involved in some sort of controversy or the other.

Toney hasn’t played in the NFL since sustaining an injury in Week 2. Kadarius reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg during training camp prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. However, the then-Giants receiver strained the same hamstring against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

Recently, Toney got into a heated online argument with an Internet troll after the latter left a disparaging comment on one of his Instagram posts. Toney then messaged the user in question and the two exchanged angry messages.

Kadarius Toney’s Latest Controversy

Recently, a Twitter user shared a conversation in which Toney got into a fight with a fan in his direct messages. The user also shared two photos, one of which shows a user’s comment on Instagram post and the other which shows how Toney messaged that user and exchanged words.

Kadarius Toney beefing with fans in DMs 💀 pic.twitter.com/86hq6Md35c — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 27, 2022

It all began when a user insultingly commented “hey man quit crying……and move on,” on Toney’s Instagram post. The image clearly demonstrates that Toney was unable to accept that absurd comment and immediately messaged that user and soon, the two ended up fighting.

The instagram user kept criticizing Toney accusing him of making up false injuries and warned him that if he continued, his career would not advance and he would become a forgotten player. He also advised him to be professional. After exchanging some angry words, Toney said, “watch your Bank Balance before uttering word here,” adding that he had never faked an injury.

“Go make a rap song” “learn to be professional” pic.twitter.com/W9VUdMiSwe — Jonny (@JonnyRaja) October 27, 2022

As expected, NFL fans started responding to the tweets in amusing ways. One user marked hilariously that the other user was contradicting himself, writing “learn to be professional” and “go make a Rap Song.”

This shows conclusively that responding to a troll comment is the same as starting a forest fire. Toney might have understood that he needed to maintain his professionalism and not lose it over these nonsense remarks.

