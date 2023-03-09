“Go Get Jimmy G”: Rich Eisen Explains How the Jets Will Mess Up Their Roster by Trying to Get ‘Expensive’ Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, who recently returned from his darkness retreat, had a forgettable 2022 season. Although he was able to guide the Packers to a few wins in the latter half of the season, it wasn’t enough to take them to the playoffs.

Since then, speculations regarding the super expensive QB’s future in the NFL have been at all time high. While many are suggesting that he will retire, several fans and experts are opining that he might get roped in by one of the QB hungry units.

Rich Eisen advices Jets not to go after Aaron Rodgers

Among all the units that are looking to add an experienced franchise QB to their roster, the Jets seem most likely to go after Rodgers. However, NFL analyst Rich Eisen reckons that in order to get Aaron, the Jets might end up messing their entire team composition.

“I want the jets to get somebody that does not cost them a single draft choice. I don’t think they are ready to just flip a second or third rounder just to get Aaron Rodgers,” Eisen claimed during a recent episode of the ‘Rich Eisen Show’. “Well it’s not my money, it is Woody Johnson’s money that Rodgers apparently thinks is being put out there to cancel him because of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine debacle.”

Eisen pointed out that Rodgers’ vaccine wars and off the field shenanigans are major reasons why he might not be a good fit for the Jets. The analyst then claimed that although there is no doubt that Aaron can bring out his best for the New York-based franchise, one can’t deny that he isn’t getting any younger.

Rich Eisen wants the Jets to go after Jimmy Garoppolo

“What will happen when he soon turns 41? Will Zach Wilson be ready by then?” Eisen asked in his recent video. The analyst pointed out that the Jets are anyway not used to the practice of flipping second and third round picks to get established superstars and added that there are so many talented college stars who are available in this year’s draft. So letting a couple of them go in vain just to get Rodgers for basically a couple of years, is not a good option.

“Go get Jimmy G. I said it,” Eisen went on to advise the Jets. Rich’s rationale behind suggesting Jimmy G as a more viable option than Aaron is that Jimmy will not cost the Jets a second and a third round pick. The analyst also added that Jimmy will probably accept a mid level deal and if he is guided correctly, he might as well end up doing the required job.

Will the Jets listen to Eisen’s advice, or will they go crazy for Aaron Rodgers? Only time will tell.

