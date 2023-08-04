‘Desperate’ Peyton Manning Once Requested Legendary Tackle Joe Thomas To ‘Defecate’ His Way Out of Cleveland to Team Up With Him

When Peyton Manning was gathering a team of mighty players with the Broncos in his last dance, he tried to leave no stone unturned. He made every desperate attempt possible to lure legendary tackle Joe Thomas to his team. Even to the point that he requested the 6-foot-6 beast to ‘defecate’ at the desk of his General Manager.

Joe Thomas, in his latest public appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast, revealed the nasty limits to which Peyton Manning wanted him to go in order to shift to the Broncos. Thomas, back in 2015 was the best tackle in the league. In his 11 seasons in the NFL, the monster tackle had 10 pro bowls to his name and Peyton Manning desperately wanted him in his side.

Peyton Manning Requested Joe Thomas to Poop His Way Out Of the Cleveland Browns

Peyton Manning walked into the sunset after winning his second Super Bowl title, but he had to make sure that his exit was memorable. This is why he turned to Joe Thomas when the Browns and the Broncos were potentially deciding on a trade package and as per Thomas, they even found common ground. However, Thomas’ loyalty to the Browns and his die-hard fans made Denver hesitant about the move.

Recalling his conversation with Peyton Manning regarding the trade, Thomas revealed what the then Broncos QB said to him, “It was like, ‘Hey, Joe, I think you should go up to your GM’s office and make a stink. Literally, I want you to go up there, pull your pants down and make a stink on his desk because that’s the only way Cleveland is going to trade you.’”

Joe Thomas Awaits To Get Inducted Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Joe Thomas became an NFL legend after his monstrous career in the NFL. Despite a lacking Browns roster, Thomas never gave up on his team and was loyal to the Browns fans throughout his career. From 2007 to 2017, he was a six-time First Team All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team. And now, after six years of retirement, he is ready for his moment in Canton.

Joe Thomas is set to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 on August 5. And as his successful career gets rewarded in front of the entire world, he can certainly look back and giggle at the amazingly ‘stinky’ chat he had with Manning when the trade talks were on.