“Go, Rest Easy, Mama”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Share Touching Tribute to Steelers’ Draft Pick Derrick Harmon’s Mother

While the majority of the 2025 NFL Draft attendees ended the night with celebrations, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Derrick Harmon, was forced to say goodbye to his loving mother, Tiffany Saine. After enduring a stroke in 2022, Saine would undergo a series of brain surgeries, eight in total.

Immediately after being drafted by the Steelers, Harmon left the event to join his mother in the hospital. She spent her final moments with him, relishing the fact that her son had fulfilled his childhood dreams.

As the football community continues to mourn her loss, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson dedicated a heartfelt segment of their Nightcap podcast to Harmon’s late mother. In light of the terrible news, the NFL hall of famer was sure to share his condolences with the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Derrick Harmon and his family and all those loved ones that were impacted by this tragic passing. Man, that’s an unbelievable story… He arrives at the hospital, ‘Mom, I don’t know if you can hear me or not, but your baby has been drafted to the Steelers.’ and then later that night… Go rest easy, mama.”

Even after her initial episode in 2022, Saine still managed to do her part in getting her son to football practice, a testament to both her fighting spirit and her dedication as a mother.

Visibly moved by the story, the former Cincinnati Bengal couldn’t help but to imagine what those final moments must have felt like Saine. Believing that she was finally able to rest knowing that her job as a mother was complete, Johnson’s designer sunglasses certainly seemed to be hiding some tears.

“For mom to be able to hear that and understand at that point my job is done, I can transition, I’ve done all that I can. All the sacrifices, all the hurdles, the obstacles that I’ve had to pass to make sure that you made it to this point… I just needed to hear it, now I’m at peace.

While nothing will ever be able to replace the void left by his mother, Harmon’s family grew by the hundreds on draft day. That much was made clear by the Steelers’ team president, Art Rooney II, who also made sure to pay his respects.

In an official statement released on behalf of the entire organization, Rooney made it clear that Harmon would never have to walk alone in his journey through grief.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine. We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”

The Oregon product will continue to cherish his time with his loved ones before being asked to turn his attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season, where he will undoubtedly wear his heart on his sleeve as he attempts to make his late mother proud.