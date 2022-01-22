“You are no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets”: Troy Aikman crushes the Dallas cowboys for their embarrassing playoff exit against the 49ers

Troy Aikman, like every other Cowboys fan, is pissed to see his team failing in the playoffs once again. And he was not going to mince his words about the same.

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the playoffs with real confidence that the team could make a serious playoff run this year. But the season ended just like it has in years past.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

Troy Aikman voiced his concerns about the offensive system of the Cowboys in the game. Dak Prescott went 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and 5 sacks and a disappointing 69.3 QB rating. And WR Ceedee Lamb, who had over 1,100 yards in the regular season, had only 1 catch for 21 yards.

“Just run the route tree,” Aikman said. “Run anything. You’re gonna complete the pass whenever you want. [Michael] Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb.”

And he was once at the Cowboys’ throat.

Troy Aikman compared the Dallas Cowboys to the Jaguars and Jets

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there. I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket this week.

“If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in (to the playoffs),” Aikman said.

Troy Aikman had some thoughts on Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuBvnf4TwT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2022

Aikman was very critical of the Cowboys, especially of Mike McCarthy. It should be interesting to see how the offseason pans out for the Cowboys.

