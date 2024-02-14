“Trying So Hard to Buddy Up to Jason Kelce”: Fans Spot Jackson Mahomes Clinging to Jason Kelce During Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration

As Travis Kelce clinched the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, the aftermath on the field was quite the TNT show. Cameras panned to give a bird’s eye-view of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce who celebrated the moment together. However, it was his brother Jason Kelce who seemed to steal the spotlight once again for fans. What caught the attention was the unexpected presence of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, besides Jason for the celebration.

Advertisement

A new camera angle of the Chiefs’ post-game festivities went viral, revealing Jason Kelce and Jackson Mahomes enjoying the celebrations. Initially, Jackson visibly approached Jason and high-fived him while choosing to share a friendly hug. However, the moment lasted forever, as Jackson Mahomes strung to Jason, and gave him another side hug. Jason Kelce, who faced away from the camera patted Jackson’s back concluding the scene.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jackie/status/1756901083295924501?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The gesture according to fans suggested an attempt for him to send younger Mahomes off. The unexpected interaction between Jackson Mahomes and Jason Kelce added a humorous twist to the post-Super Bowl celebrations. Also, the unlikely pairing left fans entertained. A flurry of reactions thus shifted the attention to Jason and Jackson instead of Taylor and Travis.

An initial reaction read, ”How about Jackson Mahomes trying so hard to buddy up to Jason Kelce but you can talk Jason is like ‘okay…yeah buddy…here’s a hug…okay, bye…o still here?…’ ”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erkj72/status/1757027822164648291?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Forgot this was a Tayvis video because I got distracted watching Jackson try to cling to Jason the whole time “, wrote an amused fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_faithkp/status/1757046521877406028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

One fan had the same view, writing,“Forget Taylor and Donna. Jackson is all up on Jason….”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JerseyLauren8/status/1757037788627689915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Poor Jason trying to escape Jackson lmfao”, quipped a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elkabeeeeee/status/1757052866597200352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A similar voice was loaded with amusement, “Jason trying to get loose from Jackson makes my eye twitch Like bro get off of him”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mgpriestley2/status/1757267504320131346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While fans are never one to miss any details, Jason Kelce has continued to take center stage even after he departed from the Eagles. Even as a fan of brother Travis Kelce, his ensembles and infectious energy have remained the topics of intrigue. Naturally, as the Chiefs with Travis Kelce won the third Super Bowl, Jason resorted to an interesting celebration.

Jason Kelce Takes the Edge off with His Tipsy Celebration

Amidst the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl 58 victory, it was Jason Kelce who emerged as the life of the party once again. Stealing the limelight, Jason Kelce made waves on social media for his enthusiastic after-party clips in Las Vegas. Sporting a Lucha Libre mask along with his Chiefs overalls as well as his Big Yeti t-shirt, Kelce danced away to the beats.

The video of him received appreciation from fans who found the mask befitting for his 6-foot-3 robust stature. In fact, Kelce appeared to reach a tipping point by the end of the night, as highlighted by a brief clip where he nearly stumbled head-first into a tree.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1757193450833801630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Known for his memorable celebrations, Jason Kelce’s presence has now become usual at Chiefs games. His ripping celebration at the Highmark Stadium as Chiefs won the Divisional Round became quite a hit. Now, that his brother Travis Kelce was a star on the field and got his third Super Bowl win, nothing less was expected from Jason. It is undeniable that Jason Kelce has consistently managed to capture the spotlight, even as he spends his time off the field in his retirement.