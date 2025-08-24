Jerry Jones Registers $564 Million Boost as Dallas Cowboys Become World’s Most Profitable Sports Team

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cowboys remain “America’s Team” despite nearly 30 years of on-field frustration. They haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995 or even reached the NFC Championship, yet the franchise continues to dominate the business of sports. At the center of it all is Jerry Jones, a visionary disruptor who didn’t just change the Cowboys; he changed the entire NFL.

When Jones bought the team in 1989 for $140 million, the Cowboys were drowning in debt and irrelevant on the field. Most saw the deal as a risky gamble. Jones, however, saw a legacy. He wasn’t content to be just another owner operating within the league’s old guard model. He set out to break it.

And break it he did. In the 1990s, Jones turned himself into the face of the NFL, dragging the league into a modern era of marketing, media, and sponsorships. He pushed the Cowboys into every living room in America, turning the blue star into one of the most recognizable logos in the world.

Players weren’t just athletes anymore; they were celebrities, appearing on magazine covers, TV shows, and even in films. Jones understood the power of visibility long before the league itself did.

But where he truly disrupted the NFL was in sponsorships. Back then, teams were bound by the league’s centralized deals, with revenue split equally. Jones refused to accept those limitations. In 1995, he made a groundbreaking move: the Cowboys signed an exclusive partnership with Nike, even though the NFL had no deal with the apparel giant.

Earlier that same year, he had already struck a deal with Pepsi for Texas Stadium, directly defying the NFL’s official partnership with Coca-Cola. He followed that up with American Express, despite Visa holding league-wide rights.

The NFL sued him. Jones counter-sued. And in the end, he won. That battle cracked open the league’s old revenue-sharing model and gave franchises the freedom to cut their own deals. It was a watershed moment, one that reshaped how NFL teams do business to this day.

The ripple effects are still being felt. With new money pouring in, the Cowboys built AT&T Stadium, a $1.3 billion monument to Jones’s vision, packed with luxury suites, exclusive clubs, and corporate partnerships. AT&T alone pays over $19 million annually for naming rights. The Cowboys became not just a football team but a global brand, and Jerry Jones became the architect of the modern NFL economy.

Even now, despite decades of playoff failures, the Cowboys remain the league’s biggest draw. As per Forbes, in 2023, they generated $564 million in operating income, twice as much as any other franchise. They consistently land primetime games because, win or lose, America always tunes in.

Jerry Jones didn’t just buy a football team. He rewrote the rulebook. He clashed with the NFL, defied tradition, and built the most valuable sports franchise on Earth. Love him or hate him, he proved one thing: disruption creates dynasty, even if it’s off the field.