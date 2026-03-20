‘Go to the Rams, Play for Free’: Anthony Richardson Gets ‘Friendly Career Advice’ from Derek Carr

Anthony Richardson’s future is up in the air after the Indianapolis Colts allowed him to seek a trade. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much interest in the QB, with the Green Bay Packers emerging as a potential suitor. However, Derek and David Carr have another team in mind for the 23-year-old where he could revive his career.

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Richardson has had a tough start to his NFL career. He was picked fourth overall in the 2023 Draft but played just four games as a rookie due to an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. In 2024, he dealt with oblique, back, and foot injuries before being benched for poor performance. Last year, he was completely out of the starting picture, dealing with a freak eye injury and eventually losing his job to Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, and even Phillip Rivers.

Still, everyone knows how much potential Richardson has. He’s a dual-threat QB who, if developed properly, could be a solid player in the league. The Carr brothers raved about his talent on a recent podcast episode, saying he has some of the best college tape they’ve seen. They even offered some “friendly career advice,” suggesting he go play for the Rams.

“Hey, Anthony, go to LA, man. I don’t care how much money it is. Just do it,” David said via Home Grown. “Play for free,” Derek added.

“If you go one year in LA, you forget everything that happened before that,” David added. It’s actually not a bad idea. As of now, the backup QB for the Rams is Stetson Bennett. Although, in two seasons with the team, he hasn’t seen the field, as Matthew Stafford continues to perform like a future Hall of Famer.

But the Carr brothers believe Richardson being away from a starting job is exactly what he needs. They even joked that he should call Madden and have himself taken out of the game so people completely forget about him.

“I want Anthony Richardson to go to Madden and say, ‘Take me off the game for the next 2-3 years, and just let me go cook under Sean [McVay],’” Derek stated.

It could be exactly what Richardson needs. Whenever his name is mentioned, many think of him as a bust of a draft pick who can’t stay healthy. Becoming a backup for a team where he may never play would allow him to distance himself from the public spotlight. During that time, he could work on his game and get better in the shadows.

At the end of the day, though, Richardson fits best as a backup for the Packers. After all, they just lost Malik Willis to the Miami Dolphins, and now have Kyle McCord and Desmond Ridder as the backups on the depth chart. Richardson would offer more potential than either of those two guys.

The Rams aren’t a bad idea. It’s just hard to imagine them making a move for a backup QB that is still owed $9.6 million. It would make more sense for them to move forward with what they have and ride Stafford until his wheels fall off.