Amid “Unfair” Treatment of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes’ Downgrade Grabs More Eyeballs

What Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does in the regular season doesn’t matter anymore. It’s a tough reality, but that’s the truth, at least in the eyes of ESPN’s First Take crew. Earlier this week, Ryan Clark and Stephen A. Smith spoke about “ignoring the level of greatness” they expect to see from Jackson in 2025 because of his postseason shortcomings. And Sarah Ellison isn’t standing for it.

Ellison, a former editor and writer for the Ravens, made her comments on The Vault podcast. She knows Jackson hasn’t won a Super Bowl, but believes it’s disingenuous of Clark and Smith to have preconceived notions on what’s to come this year.

“Ryan Clark said, ‘We can’t live in the moment with Lamar Jackson anymore.’ Why not? I can. If you choose not to, fine… and this unfair treatment isn’t unique to just Lamar, right?” Ellison said. “Like, there’s fatigue with LeBron James… a lot of people are always predicting the demise of Patrick Mahomes… people get tired of greatness after a while. So, they do start to ignore it. But it is unfair to ignore greatness.”

Ellison is right about people dismissing Mahomes. Prior to Super Bowl LIX, folks across the industry were ready to anoint him the NFL’s GOAT. Afterward, many quickly shuttled him down their personal QB rankings. Skip Bayless took things to another level, saying Mahomes is “massively overhyped.”

“These last two regular seasons, Patrick Mahomes has been shockingly ordinary by his ‘best in the NFL’ standards. I mean, [the] last two regular seasons… he finished eighth in QBR,” Bayless said. “It’s not bad, but he used to dominate… [and] his offense fell to 15th and 15th [again] in points scored the past two years. I mean, that’s pretty ordinary, right?”

Bayless added that, “it’s not like Mahomes is suddenly approaching age 40; he’s only 29.” Some would say winning three Super Bowls and two MVP awards before turning 30 is qualifying for the GOAT conversation. The fact Bayless, and plenty of others, don’t think so is evidence that Mahomes’ greatness is actively being disrespected.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes has heard the noise about his supposed downfall. He doesn’t give his naysayers the time of day, though. He’d gladly give up any and all individual accolades to keep capturing Lombardi Trophies.

“At the end of the day all I’m trying to do is win Super Bowls and I don’t care where I am on that list — no offense.” Patrick Mahomes on the NFL Top 100 List pic.twitter.com/u2riJRbO5G — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 7, 2025

The 2025 campaign is shaping up to be Mahomes’ last with Travis Kelce at his side. A return to form to help the newly engaged tight end ride off into the sunset and shut his haters up in one foul swoop would be quite the story. The duo kicks off the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.