Travis Hunter Names the Third Position He Could Play in the NFL Besides Being a DB and WR

Travis Hunter’s primary NFL position is one of the most heavily analyzed topics these days. Former general managers, players and analysts all have an opinion on what it should be. In fact, they’re almost universally split in their views on what’s best for Hunter’s outlook.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, the only thoughts that matter are Hunter’s and his future franchise’s. Regardless, his “wide receiver or cornerback?” status will be debated all offseason. Unless he adds another position to the fold. Hunter recently addressed what third position he could handle. The Heisman Trophy winner told fans he’d have taken full reigns of his offense if possible.

“I’d play quarterback. I could throw the ball, actually, so I’ll play quarterback. I could be a QB,” Hunter said on his podcast.

Shedeur Sanders likely never knew his job would have been at risk had Hunter decided to become a signal-caller. Instead, they got to play alongside one another in college and boost themselves up the NFL Draft board. That outcome is better than any scenario involving them competing for the same job.

Reports emerged weeks ago that Hunter was designated a cornerback for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. This reignited the conversations about how feasible it is for him to be a full-time offensive and defensive player. Hunter, of course, isn’t lacking confidence in his abilities. At the Scouting Combine, he revealed he has discussed both positions during interviews and stated he can play both in the NFL.

“They say, ‘nobody has ever done it the way I do it.’ I tell them, ‘I’m just different.'” – Travis Hunter on playing CB and WR in the NFL pic.twitter.com/obcAW3c6F5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 27, 2025

On his namesake program, Hunter informed the masses that he’d be working out as a wide receiver and cornerback at the Scouting Combine. He has seen all the hubbub suggesting otherwise, but declined to correct people.

“If they actually look at the list, I’m on receiver and I’m on DB… but I’m not [gonna] fight with the internet.” – Travis Hunter

Recent mock drafts don’t have Hunter falling any lower than the No. 6 overall spot. If he dropped that far, he’d start his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunter has been most commonly projected to the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick. Whether he’s a wide receiver, defensive back or both, he won’t have to wait long to hear his name on draft night.