Arizona Cardinals New QB Rumors: Cardinals Put Kyler Murray in Hot Seat Before NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are facing mounting pressure following another underwhelming season with quarterback Kyler Murray. As they prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft holding the fourth overall pick, rumors suggest that the franchise is exploring alternative quarterback options.

Advertisement

This year’s draft class is brimming with quarterback talents. Therefore, this presents the Cardinals with an opportunity to potentially bolster their roster with a new signal-caller after Kyler Murray. Reports indicate that the team has conducted extensive evaluations, particularly focusing on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as a potential candidate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nflrums/status/1761638175917617652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During the 2023 season, Kyler Murray faced the challenge of adapting to new coaching strategies. He spent a notable 25% of his snaps under center, a significant increase from previous seasons. While Murray displayed efficiency completing 73% of his passes from under center, with minimal interceptions, his performance from the shotgun displayed versatility. A 65% completion rate and 10 touchdowns made the Cardinals’ quarterback a satisfactory choice.

Despite these statistical achievements, Murray’s overall performance left room for improvement, as reflected in the Cardinals’ wavering path. Therefore, The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a unique position with the No. 27 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While reports suggest the Cardinals’ work on Nix, even analysts speculate they might select him.

Kyler Murray Approaching Hotseat?

General manager Monti Ossenfort’s track record suggests a commitment to what’s best for the team. He has always left room for speculation about the team’s draft strategy and potential alternatives. However, six years ago, the Cardinals invested in a big QB talent with Kyler Murray. While they may not be ready to move on from Murray just yet, Nix promises great potential after his five-year college odyssey.

Bo Nix’s impressive stats from the previous season make him an attractive prospect for teams that need a quarterback update. With 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in 2023, Nix has proven himself as an offensive menace. However, the Cardinals must carefully weigh their options, considering their current commitment to Murray and his recent contract extension, a five-year deal worth $230.5 million that runs through 2028.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1550241503712247809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Kyler Murray’s struggles and injury that is on the verge of recovery and Bo Nix’s draft could put him in the hot seat. In fact, Bo Nix has a QBR of 91.2, only the second in the CFB landscape, presenting him as a better future choice. It’s a decision that could shape the future of the Cardinals’ quarterback position and potentially lead to significant changes in the team’s dynamic.