NFL MVP Race: Dak Prescott’s Horrible Night & Brock Purdy’s Dream Game Sets ‘MVPurdy’ Chants in Motion

San Francisco 49ers have won their sixth straight game after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in the Week 15 clash. 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s performance remains unmatched and after the Sunday Night game, he becomes the most likely quarterback to clinch the MVP title.

Advertisement

Following the win Brock Purdy has emerged as the top contender for the MVP award with odds at -150, as per DKSportsbook. Initially, he and Dak Prescott were neck and neck for this honor, but Prescott’s recent struggle against the Buffalo Bills has tipped the odds in Purdy’s favor.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1736541121721913522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The 49ers dominated the game since the very start and running back Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns and wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored two more to put up a 45-point score for the 49ers. Purdy took a hard hit in the second quarter forcing him to sit out a few plays.

However, the San Francisco 49ers QB bounced back even stronger and completed 16 of 25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Fans loved his game and showed immense adoration for Purdy, expressing their support on social media platforms by chanting “MVPurdy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1736594698566082679?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With their latest win, the 49ers are now leading the NFC with an 11-3 record. However, they will face the formidable Baltimore Ravens, who stand at the top of the AFC, in one of the most awaited games of Week 16.

Dak Prescott’s MVP Odds Dip After Crushing Loss

Dak Prescott entered Week 15 with the best MVP odds at +160 and was closely followed by Brock Purdy with +185. However, Prescott suffered one of the most crushing defeats on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills which puts his odds at +250.

Advertisement

The Cowboys struggled throughout the game and could not score a single touchdown until the last quarter. It was the first game of the season, where Prescott went without a touchdown pass while throwing an interception. The Cowboys star QB completed 21 of 34 passes while throwing for 134 yards and one interception.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Dak is still in line to become an MVP. However, Dallas has two tough games lined up against the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions in the next two weeks. Along with the Cowboys, the Dolphins and the Lions also stand at 10-4 after Week 15.