“Gold Medal Baby”: Jonathan Owens is Proud as Simone Biles Makes History at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles achieved yet another milestone at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning a gold medal with the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team and becoming the most decorated gymnast in history. Her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens went all the way from Chicago to France after receiving permission to leave his NFL training camp to support his wife on this feat. Naturally, he was overjoyed as Biles won her 8th Olympic medal.

Post-win, Owens, who was clearly beaming with happiness for Simone’s medal, shared his emotions with a slew of updates straight from Paris.

In one IG Story, he shared his excitement when Simone was on the tri-level podium for collecting her gold medal, writing, “Gold medal baby!!!”

Jonathan Owens, the proud husband of Simone Biles as she becomes the most decorated American gymnast EVER! pic.twitter.com/yImCxP71px — Sports Storm (@SportsStorm2024) July 31, 2024

In another update, Owens posted a close-up shot of the gold medal with a caption saying, “So dope man.”

Simone Biles reigns supreme again and her hubby, Jonathan Owens couldn’t be more thrilled. pic.twitter.com/DdRc6CbUxh — Sports Storm (@SportsStorm2024) July 31, 2024

Additionally, he reshared a GQ Sports post, where he was visibly emotional with his mother-in-law, Nellie Biles when Simone achieved the milestone.

In a separate Instagram Post, Owens uploaded a picture with Simone right after her win and wrote,

“Every time you step onto that mat you make history. Congratulations on becoming the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Absolutely incredible!!!! 8 medals, in total!!!! I felt so grateful to have been to witness it.”

Biles played a key role in the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team’s win. This gold medal achievement tied Biles with Anton Heida for the gold medals won by an American gymnast. Not to forget, this win was a comeback for Biles after she tackled mental health issues that led her to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Now that the elite gymnast is hitched, both athletes are reveling in each other’s achievements and are each other’s biggest supporters. Biles has consistently been a cheerleader for Owens during his NFL games and the husband has now reciprocated by traveling around the world to root for her at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles LB, Emmanuel Acho, from Jonathan Owens’ NFL fraternity, known for advocating for athletes hailed Biles and Team USA following their victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Acho in awe of Biles after historic Olympic victory

Acho, a former NFL player turned sports analyst took to X (formerly Twitter) and hailed Simone Biles and the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team following their big win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alongside posting a clip of Biles performing her vaults in Paris, he wrote:

Simone Biles ladies and gentlemen. She’s 1 of 1– and we’ll never see another. pic.twitter.com/3ARvda1bSL — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 30, 2024

What makes Biles’ victory extraordinary is that despite suffering a calf injury during the warm-up for the floor exercise in the qualifiers, she competed in all four events of the team final. Moreover, she scored the highest in floor and vault during the qualifying rounds.

Looking ahead, Biles is gearing up for the all-around final, where she will strive to add another gold medal to her collection.