“Good Luck With Gen-Zers”: Matthew Stafford Refuses to Take Part in Wife Kelly’s New Venture

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, made headlines for revealing that she was taking a temporary break from her popular podcast The Morning After, a decision she said was motivated by self-care and reflection.

“I’ve just been kind of struggling with where I see this thing going… Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband, and this podcast is another one of my babies, and I love it a lot, but not as much as them. It’s been taking more time than I’ve wanted it to,” Kelly admitted in her October episode.

She then went on to explain that the show’s midseason schedule and creative changes had begun to take a toll, prompting her to step back for a month to “put her head together” and figure out its direction. “My husband doesn’t even know about this,” she said with a laugh, before adding, “I need to do this for myself first and also for everyone that surrounds me.”

While many fans supported Kelly’s decision, few expected Matthew Stafford’s wife’s comeback to arrive in just three weeks … and that too on a completely different platform and format.

On Monday, Kelly returned to social media with a brand-new TikTok that instantly went viral. Opening with Matthew Stafford’s face, Kelly is heard telling him, “The good news is…” as Matthew, standing in front of her, instinctively raises his hand for a high-five. Without missing a beat, she deadpans, “Put your hand down… I’m not pregnant.”

A visibly confused Matthew chuckles, replying, “It’s good news, right?” before Kelly drops the real reveal: “The bad news is, I’m starting a TikTok. And you will be featured on it.”

The Rams quarterback, ever the calm counterbalance to his wife’s chaotic energy, immediately shot her down with a grin. “No, I’m not… You do you, okay, love? Good luck with the Gen-Zers,” he says, waving her off as he leaves for the room.

“Bye, I’m gonna go read to our kids like a wholesome dad,” Stafford then shouts from his kids’ room.

Yikes: Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have gone viral on social media for their most recent TikTok together. pic.twitter.com/QXict104v5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the fun banter between the couple in the video blew up on social media, leading to many fans loving Matthew Stafford’s response to the announcement. “Lmaoo he cooked her at the end there. translation: “grow the fu*k up bozo” in wholesome Matt Stafford speak,” wrote one on X.

“Lmao the way he looked when he turned back around,” added another.

A few even had their say on the announcement, which, unfortunately, isn’t encouraging if you are Kelly Stafford. “LOLOL the one wife we don’t want to hear from,” brutally joked a fan. “Wife is as fake as those dentures. Don’t do it, Matt,” chimed in a second.

Regardless of what the trolls say, Kelly’s move to TikTok marks both a fresh start and a continuation of her signature openness. While she’s taking a break from long-form podcasting to recharge her creative energy, TikTok feels like a natural next step: sharing her life with humor, honesty, and heart.

And even if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to be a recurring character in this new chapter, the viral debut made one thing clear: the Staffords can turn even the simplest of moments into something fun and entertaining.