Gorgeous Simone Biles’ Bears Game Post Draws Endearing Reaction from Husband Jonathan Owens

It’s now Simone Biles’ turn to cheer for her husband Jonathan Owens, as he did for her in Paris. And she did just that when she showed up to the Bears’ preseason game against the Bengals. As she shared adorable snapshots from her day out, her husband couldn’t help but shower her with love.

The pictures from Soldier Field captured Biles in her gameday outfit of a black onesie and a jacket with a collage of Owens. She even showed off her boot, which she unfortunately acquired when she got injured during the Olympics. The last photo in the slide featured Owens in his matching fit with Biles, as the gymnast gave him a sweet peck on the cheek.

In response, Owens left two heart emojis—one yellow and a blue one—under the post.

Interestingly, fans noticed that while Biles’s jacket had a collage of her husband, it had the logo of his former team, the Packers logo. Owens signed with the Bears for two years in March after playing with the Packers for a season.

As for the NFL game on August 17, the Bears managed a landslide win over the Bengals with a 27-3 score. Looking ahead, they will face the Super Bowl LVIII winner, the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, August 22 in Week 3 of the preseason before kicking off their season on September 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

With the NFL season almost knocking at the door, we’ll likely see more of Biles at Bears games.

Despite her Olympic commitments behind her, Biles’ busy schedule continues. She is gearing up for the “Gold Over America Tour,” which will feature her USA Gymnastics teammates, like Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezley Rivera, and will commence in Oceanside, California on September 17 and run until October 1.

The busy schedules of both Biles and Owens could potentially clash during Weeks 3 through Week 5 games.