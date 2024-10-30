“You Hate to See It”: Micah Parsons ‘Demoralized’ by Rising Injuries in the NFL

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) injured in the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“I don’t know what’s up with this year. It’s just been a lot of injuries across the league,” Micah Parsons said on The Edge podcast. With at least 25 injuries being reported weekly in the 2024 NFL season until now, the Cowboys linebacker’s concern seems valid.

This has consequently raised concerns among the players. Parsons compared it to the 2021 season, which was notorious for its high injury rate. This has also caused many teams, like the 49ers, to struggle this season (4-4).

Parsons recalled how co-host Trevon Diggs’ brother, Stefon Diggs, suffered a season-ending injury. He also highlighted the impact of these injuries on families and said:

“It’s kind of horrific, man. You hate to see it because it’s a brotherhood, and we always want to see each other healthy and get home safe to our kids or whatever. But it’s just been so demoralizing recently with the injuries. I saw what’s going on with your brother, so I am praying for him too.”

Reacting to Parsons, co-host and teammate Trevon Diggs admitted that many players are getting injured. Parsons went on to ask whether the type of playing surface—grass or turf—would make a difference in the injury count. Diggs shared his personal experience, noting that his knee gets hurt on turf, and added:

“Yes, it’s been a tough year across the league in the NFL. A lot of injuries, a lot of guys going down. I feel like it’s making it tough for everybody just trying to win those games. Trying to win without key pieces, that’s tough to do. It’s been a crazy year.”

Notably, the Cowboys linebacker is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain. As a result, he missed three consecutive games. Parsons also pointed out a few stars who were injured last week to further elaborate his take.

“This year, it’s just been so hectic. Last week, it was Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. It just seems like every week, somebody new is going through hardship.”

More players, including Christian McCaffrey, are still out. Meanwhile, others like Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa have returned to the field. But the bottom line is clear: the number of NFL injuries is on the rise this year, which is alarming.