“Green Bay Is Laughing Their A** Off”: Colin Cowherd Blames Aaron Rodgers for Distracting New York Jets

Is Aaron Rodgers leaving the Jets high and dry for another season? While he wasn’t at all responsible for what happened last year, he definitely would be for the season that is soon to come — if he decides to become Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate. It’s a hectic task to organize campaigns and if Kennedy Jr. were to get elected, Rodgers would probably have to move to the capital. So, should the Green Gang Nation fear for the worst? Well, Rodgers himself hasn’t yet confirmed if there’s any truth to these claims of him becoming the running mate. However, for this very reason, many like Colin Cowherd feel that he has only managed to bring negative attention to his current employer after moving from Green Bay.

During their recent appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the sportscaster and his co-host, John Middlekauff, touched upon several league-related matters, and of course how the Jets are pulling through after a devastating season. While discussing the overhaul, the Jets have been making this offseason, Colin recalled a statement made by Rodgers earlier this year. He had emphasized the need to keep non-football issues out of the team facility and maintain a winning attitude. However, for the person who made the statement, it has been the complete opposite.

Colin then discussed how two different stories about the four-time MVP, just this week, surfaced and set the NFL world ablaze. Being shortlisted as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate is one, which we have already discussed. The other one is about a CNN story that accused Rodgers of sharing false conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in private conversations. Subsequently, the NFL star soon came out with a statement denying the claims that had recently surfaced.

However, Rodgers remains tight-lipped regarding his short-listing as Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, which seems to have ignited a fire that isn’t dying anytime soon. Reacting to this, Colin expressed that A-Rod has always been this way, always in the spotlight, and now that he started hanging out with people on podcasts from Joe Rogen to Pat McAfee, who often ‘monetize headlines‘, it has only gotten worse. But in Colin’s view, there seems to be one party that doesn’t mind the chaos, as he quipped,

“But the other thing is with Aaron is that I kept thinking myself — Green Bay is laughing their a** off,” followed by, “Usually when the star quarterback goes, it’s a turbulent year. But I thought Green Bay by the end of the year was better than they were last year with Aaron… And my take on that Presidential nominee thing is — you know, Green Bay sitting there thinking, we told you, you’re just gonna get headlines. Not all negative, but I don’t think you can have have a non football locker room with Aaron. I just think this is who he is.“

Co-host John Middlekauff, however, divided the two recently surfaced incidents and expressed that Aaron Rodgers definitely should have addressed Kennedy Jr.’s running mate situation just like he did about the CNN story. He was also very confident that Rodgers wouldn’t in his right mind choose a job in the White House that pays almost nothing when compared to his NFL salary. So, the question remains: How good are the Jets preparing for the upcoming season?

Notable Moves From the Jets This Offseason

It’s no secret that the Jets are currently enduring the longest playoff drought in NFL history. It was supposed to be different with Aaron Rodgers moving to New York, but his season-ending injury after playing just four snaps once again sidelined the Green Gang’s hope to reach the promised land. So, did the Jets make any restructuring this year that would better protect their QB from the ruthless pass rushers in the AFC East?

As it turns out, the Jets have come up with quite a plan to tackle this situation, which Colin and his co-host also discussed on the show. The former was quite impressed about the Jets choosing to acquire former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith. Colin stated that Smith, who was signed to protect the starting QB from the left, could turn out to be one of the biggest explosive weapons for the team in the upcoming season. He has performed exceptionally well with America’s Team and since Smith plays about 13 to 14 games every season, it will be rather beneficial.

He also noted that the club might look for another left tackle in the draft, but a position that protects the quarterback’s blind spot would be very hard to assign to a rookie. Co-host John also noted that they signed Morgan Moses as the Right Tackle, who has barely missed any games in the past decade.