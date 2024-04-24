Pat McAfee & Co Rate Zach Wilson’s Broncos Trade as Win-Win: “He Gets to Play with Sean Payton”

NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the big news on Monday as former No.2 overall pick Zach Wilson got traded to the Broncos. The development was a surprise because fans expected him to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers this season. However, Jets GM Joe Douglas let go of the young QB, for a 2024 late-round pick swap which signaled their motive behind the costly move.

According to Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk, Zach’s trade is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders. This is because it fulfills the needs of the teams and Wilson, just days before the NFL Draft. McAfee believes the biggest advantage for Zach is that he will work alongside a ‘mastermind’ like Sean Payton.

“Sean Payton obviously a mastermind of the offense. I think, Zach Wilson was looking for a fresh start. The Jets were looking for a fresh start. And the Broncos certainly looking for a fresh start. It’s a win win-win, AJ,” opined McAfee in his podcast.

Agreeing to the former Punter, Hawk emphasized on the Sean Payton effect on the quarterbacks. “He gets to play with Sean Payton. Once a team come and trade you, they are going to give you a shot to develop you and try to see what you can do,” Hawk outlined during the show.

While Sean Payton got a much-needed boost, the spotlight is now on Jets starting QB Aaron Rodgers. A former mentor of Zach Wilson, A-Rod will miss the services of his 24-year-old teammate in his comeback year. Thus it would be interesting to decode how Zach’s trade would impact the veteran QB since it hampers his NFL plans.

Aaron Rodgers To Fill Zach Wilson’s Void in The Jets for Two Years

Returning to the NFL after September 11, 2023, Aaron Rodgers did not react to the Wilson trade news. However, the Jets quarterback recently revealed he wants to play for at least 2 more years. Automatically, his desire covers Zach’s exit and makes the front office task of hunting his successor easy. Rodgers detailed his vision on the “I Can Fly” podcast.

“Football is my happy place. I missed that last year, I really, really missed it. My heart was broken. I’m excited about taking the field one more time and not life or death — going to battle with my guys,” the four-time MVP said, while describing his future with the Jets. The veteran Quarterback is now expected to mentor the 34-year-old Tyron Taylor, as his backup. It is a role that A-Rod has mastered over the years with the Green Bay Packers, where he developed many QBs, including Jordan Love.

Meanwhile, the Broncos front office is glad they finally found a less-costly alternative to Russell Wilson. The Broncos’ issue with Russ was that he could not help the team clinch a Super Bowl. It eventually disappointed his Head Coach Sean Payton, and he requested the team to search for a new Quarterback. Now that the search is over, Payton will look to form a perfect partnership with Zach Wilson, to help the Broncos lift their first Super Bowl since 2016.