Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: John Gruden Highlighting Astonishing Stats Before High Octane Game

The anticipation for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match-up is high in the NFL world. After all, Jordan Love will meet Caleb Williams on the gridiron. Not only that, it is a clash between the third and fourth-seed teams in the NFC North, that share rich history and tradition.

Advertisement

Savoring this enthusiasm, Jon Gruden provided an insight before the big game. He pointed out a couple of stats where the Packers clearly dominate the Bears. In the last 28 matches between the two teams, the Packers have won 25 of them.

Additionally, under coach Matt LaFleur the record against the ‘Monsters of the Midway’ has been 10-0. This season itself, the Packers are statistically better than their Soldier Field opponent. Green Bay has a 6-3 record, while Chicago is at 4-5, with consecutive defeats in the last three matches.

In terms of offensive strength, Jordan Love has amassed 1,820 passing yards in 7 seven games with 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Williams has 1,785 passing yards in 9 games and just 9 touchdowns.

Not only this, Josh Jacobs leads the Packers rushing yards at 762 in comparison to D’Andre Swift, who has 564 yards to his name.

As Gruden highlighted, both teams are coming off two brutal losses and this match-up would be a great opportunity to get back the winning momentum, especially for the Bears who have a new OC in place.

Thomas Brown’s entry into the Bears shows signs of revival

While discussing the clash against the Packers, Gruden underlined the new addition to the Bears camp. Thomas Brown, the newly appointed Offensive Coordinator, is there in the building.

Earlier, Brown had been calling plays with the Carolina Panthers. With the change of play caller for the Bears, Gruden expects to see some spark on the practice field, which he anticipates Chicago to carry onto the gridiron as well.

For this revived energy, he believes that Brown will play a crucial in edging the Bears to an early success. He wants the team to ease matters for their QB Caleb Williams while handing him an early start. Per Gruden, Chicago needs to work on scripting the first 15 plays, and the rest will fall into place.

Gruden was clear about one thing — the Bears will be tested for their mental toughness against the Packers. There is going to be negativity and booing surrounding the team and hence, it is important that they band together to refresh their season.