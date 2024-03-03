40-Yard Dash Record Breaker Xavier Worthy Once Decided to ‘Quit’ After Getting Beat Up in Every Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403012215

We are inching closer to concluding the 2024 NFL Combine with the Pro Days at the door and then — the Draft. During this year’s Combine, one standout performance that turned heads in all corners is none other than former Longhorns star Xavier Worthy. The star wideout broke the 40-meter dash record at the Combine, positioning himself as one of the hottest possible recruits for the 2024 NFL drafts.

Worthy raced through the 40 meters in just 4.21 seconds, beating the record set by former Cleveland Browns wide receiver John Ross III in 2017 by 0.01 seconds. Moreover, his first attempt at 4.25 seconds also sent a shockwave throughout the NFL community. If you’re still not satisfied, the Freshman All-American reached a 24.21 mile per hour speed, which, if compared, is faster than DK Metcalf’s 22.23 record in the NFL.

Even though Xavier Worthy shined at the NFL Combine and spent three years with the Longhorns, there was a time in his early school days when he had to walk away from football. He left after playing in his first year because he was way too good for his age. Yes, you heard that right.

Despite being just a first-grader, he was playing multiple positions and excelling in every one of them. But that also led him to take a lot of hits from the opponents, which got his mother, Nicky, a bit worried. As per Michigan Rivals, his mom, in an interview back in 2020, revealed,

“That’s the only time I’ve ever let him quit in his entire life. They made him play quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner, kick returner and even punter,” followed by, “He was the best one on the team, and he was getting BEAT UP every game. It was bad. He was getting torn up. It wasn’t safe.”

Although his mom made him step away from football, three years later, Xavier made a comeback. This time, he was stronger and performed even better than before. His impressive defensive plays earned him the name “Lil Thumper”, which evolved to “The Flash” in middle school due to his lightning speed and exceptional catching abilities.

Xavier Worthy’s Uncle Recognized His Early Athletic Promise

Back in 2020, in an interview, Xavier’s uncle Nick recalled the standout wide receiver’s early days. He remembered taking Xavier to work with him when he was just a tot. Despite his age, Xavier would play soccer with kids much older than him. What stood out was how these older kids wanted Worthy on their team due to his athletic skills.

“I always knew. I used to take him to work with me. He wasn’t even in kindergarten yet. He was playing soccer with sixth graders. They wanted him on their team,” Nick said. “I was like ‘this kid is going to be good.’ Every step of the way, he stepped up. I never felt nervous about him being great.”

Worthy’s uncle always knew he was special and would one day make a name for himself. After a successful stint at Central East High School in Fresno, Xavier initially committed to Michigan but later changed his mind and joined the Texas Longhorns.

In the previous season, Xavier showed his talent by recording 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Now, with his impressive performance at the NFL Combine, he has caught the eye of a few clubs searching for a top wide receiver. Surely, this has also boosted his chances of being picked in the first three rounds of the draft.