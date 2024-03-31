Andy Reid’s Jump Over Sean Payton to Snatch Patrick Mahomes Away Will Play a Factor in NFL Draft 2024

Andy Reid pulled a fast one on Sean Payton in the 2017 NFL Draft by getting Patrick Mahomes at the 10th overall pick. They already had Alex Smith and put draft capital on the table to draft Mahomes before New Orleans could. Sean Payton was sitting at the 11th spot in the draft and watching other teams miss out on a generational talent in Mahomes. He was ready to take him on the 11th. But before he knew it, right before his eyes, Andy Reid pulled the greatest heist in recent NFL history.

Rice Eisen put the question up to Breer on his podcast, The Rich Eisen Show, asking him whether Denver should, “Stick and stay for Nix or Penix, or really use their draft capital and move up?” Albert Breer notes, “I wouldn’t ignore what happened with Sean Payton in 2017. He loved Patrick Mahomes. That’s not revisionist history. He really really loved Patrick Mahomes.” So it is easy to assume that he wouldn’t want to repeat his mistakes.

Two Super Bowls Parades and 7 years later, Payton, now in Denver will definitely think about all the things he didn’t do. Only if he used his 11th overall pick and a few others to get ahead and draft Mahomes. Only if he had the face of the NFL playing for him right after going on a splendid run with Drew Brees. The list goes as long as the list of accolades accumulated by the Chiefs. Thus, according to Sports Illustrated Insider, Albert Breer, Payton will look at all available options if he’s keen on getting a quarterback this time around.

And with the largest dead cap in NFL history looming over his head, Payton has to get a rookie quarterback on his roster. And has to get it right. Since, from all accounts, this is a special quarterback class and one of the “once in a decade” quarterbacks is already booked in Chicago. The Commanders also need a play-caller, but the Patriots are the wildcard. No one knows which direction they’re gonna take. They look locked in on Drake Maye. It all certainly goes back to 2017 and the bad place in which it left Payton.

Sean Payton Hit All Marks Except Patrick Mahomes in 2017

As Albert Breer remembers, “Saints had an awesome draft that year. No question about it. Marshon Lattimore was the 11th pick. He winds up becoming an all-pro, Ryan Ramczyk later in the first round, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Trey Hendrickson, just an off-the-charts draft that set them up to content for three or four thereafter.” And yes, the Saints had everything going for their offense. Except for their quarterback. And it isn’t easy obviously to fill that spot. But to be one draft position away from taking away the best quarterback in ages has got to sting.

As Breer notes, “If you don’t think that (Patrick Mahomes snub) hasn’t stuck in Sean Payton’s mind, how he got jumped by Andy Reid in that draft right?” Payton hasn’t forgotten. Legendary head coaches seldom do. It is the edge that they need to compete at the highest level. And till where that stretches Payton remains to be seen. It will be interesting as the Broncos hold substantial draft capital, plus a must-get situation for a quarterback.