“Had Numbness In His Hand”: Deion Sanders Detailed Shedeur’s Injury Limiting Him From Grabbing the Ball

With Deion Sanders at the helm, the Colorado Buffaloes’ regular-season journey has almost come to an end, and it was not how they envisioned. After capturing the nation’s attention by winning the first three consecutive games, Colorado is now 4-7 and 12th in the Pac-12 after losing to Washington State.

The Buffaloes’ defeat by 42 points last week stands out as one of their worst losses this season. While facing the Cougars, Colorado’s starting QB, Shedeur Sanders, was not in his best form as he sustained two injuries during the game. Once the game ended, Deion Sanders revealed a few details about the injury that the young QB sustained and played through.

“He had numbness in his hand. He got hit in his forearm and he couldn’t really feel the ball, he couldn’t really grip the ball,” said Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime stated that Shedeur experienced numbness in his hand because of a hit on his forearm, affecting his ability to grip and feel the ball. He later suffered another injury when a botched snap caused his ankle to roll up, leading to Shedeur being taken out of the game, consequently impacting the team’s overall performance.

The former NFL star expressed disappointment in the team’s overall performance, highlighting situations like giving up touchdowns and stating this was not the ‘recipe’ for securing a win. He acknowledged the opponents’ execution early in the game, which further became a challenge for them. Despite a lack of passion in some plays in the first half, he praised his team for fighting in the second half and not giving up.

Backup QB Ryan Staub Stepped In for Deion Sanders’ Son

Shedeur Sanders headed to the locker room in the second quarter after sustaining an arm injury. Backup Ryan Staub took his place and played a few snaps before Sanders once again returned to action. Unfortunately, he suffered yet another injury in the second half and was taken off the field. He could not return for the remainder of the matchup. It was the first time he did not finish a game this season.

His backup, Staub, threw for 56 yards, completing 5 passes out of 14 attempts. Another backup QB, Gavin Kuld, also took the field, completing 1 of 3 passes for 22 yards.

Colorado’s quarterback encountered intense pressure, enduring four sacks within the team’s first 10 offensive plays. Despite typically averaging 305.8 yards in the first 10 games, with a minimum of 211 yards in each game, he ended Friday’s match with a mere 86 yards, with 45 of those yards coming from a touchdown pass to Travis Hunter in the first quarter.