XFL Reddit Streams : How to watch XFL matches tonight?

Feb 18, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks cornerback Sean Davis (23) returns an interception against Orlando Guardians running back Kelvin Taylor (28) in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

XFL Reddit Streams: The XFL is officially back in full swing, and with a break from the NFL, football fans have the perfect opportunity to keep their thirst satisfied over the long gap.

The XFL has released a 10-game schedule for the league, and they follow those games up with a College Football Playoff-style postseason where the top four teams qualify for a chance to win it all.

There are currently 8 teams in the league, and the season officially started yesterday, not even a week after the Super Bowl was over. Fans didn’t have to wait long to see more football action.

The Vegas Vipers took on the Arlington Renegades, and the game was closely contested. In the end, the Renegades pulled out a come-from-behind 22-20 victory.

That game was followed by the Houston Roughnecks playing the Orlando Guardians. This game was a much more one-sided affair as the Roughnecks blew out the Guardians 33-12.

these new XFL rules are revolutionary pic.twitter.com/av9cKVUC1n — alex (@highIightheaven) February 18, 2023

Today, the St. Louis Battlehawks are playing the San Antonio Brahmas while the Seattle Sea Dragons are taking on the D.C. Defenders. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Also Read: NFL Free Agents 2023: Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo, Top 5 Free Agents of the Coming Offseason

XFL Reddit Streams: How to Watch XFL without Reddit Streams in 2023?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream XFL games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s website or mobile app. For today’s game, you can use FOX’s website to watch the game.

However, if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you need to check which channel your team’s game is on and find a streaming platform that carries that channel. These are some of the best options:

TV Channels: What channel are the XFL games on?

ABC

ESPN

ESPN2

FX

All the XFL games are set to be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks or FX.

XFL Live Streams: How to live stream the XFL?

If you don’t have cable there also options to live stream the games. The best options are ESPN+ and fuboTV which includes a free trial too. fuboTV is also a good option if you’re looking to stream NFL games, so it could be a way to hit two birds with one stone.

Also Read: Peyton Manning Once Famously Announced His Love for Rom-Com ‘Emily in Paris’ on National Television