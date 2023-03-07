Tom Brady to Un-Retire Again?: Rich Eisen Sets NFL Twitter on Fire by Claiming That the GOAT Can Lead the Dolphins in 2023

Tom Brady, the champion of champions, announced his second retirement a few weeks ago. Tom’s announcement came in as a surprise as many were expecting him to play for at least one more season.

The fact that he had taken the Bucs to the playoffs despite a terrible run in the first half of the tournament compelled the fans into believing that the GOAT can and will stay active for another year. However, Tom being Tom, ended up doing what he does best, surprising his admirers.

Rich Eisen reckons Tom Brady is coming back to the NFL

Tom had announced his first retirement last year after his unit crashed out of the playoffs. However, in a matter of weeks, the 7x Super Bowl champion un-retired to lead the Bucs once again. While his first retirement tenure was quite short, Brady’s second retirement seemed like the final one.

However, NFL analyst Rich Eisen reckons that this might not be Brady’s final goodbye to the game. In a recent episode of ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, the analyst claimed, “the number one rumors I heard at the Combine was, ‘Tom Brady might not be done after all.'”

Will the GOAT return? On The Rich Eisen Show, @richeisen said he heard from a couple of people that, “Tom Brady may not be done after all.” He added, “And the one place that folks are saying keep an eye out for is Miami.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/oPz4eFHhUq — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 7, 2023

Rich claimed that a couple of folks told him that Brady might lead the Dolphins in the coming season. Tom’s family is based in Miami, so the transition would be that much easier for the legend. Eisen went on to add that he told those couple of birdies at Combine that Brady looks retired for good as he is Instagramming pictures of his cats.

However, Eisen also reminded everyone that while the GOAT might be making appearances at UFC, he sure isn’t adding extra carbs to his diet. In fact, Tom, with a chiseled jawline looked leaner, fitter and ready to go when he was recently spotted at UFC 285.

Tom Brady is not pursuing a career in stand up comedy

There were rumors that Tom is trying to win Gisele back. Brady’s divorce with the Brazilian bombshell last year forced fans into believing that the GOAT’s un-retirement might have forced Gisele to end their marriage. While sources close to the couple had revealed that football had nothing to do with their decision, fans found it hard to believe.

So when Brady retired for the second time and started giving more time to his kids, rumors about the legend trying to woo his ex-wife again started spreading like wildfire. Then it was suggested that Brady might be looking to pursue a career in standup comedy, another step taken in order to get Gisele back. However, TMZ recently came out with a report claiming that Tom is not at all interested in becoming a stand up artist.

Is the GOAT now planning to come back to the NFL?

