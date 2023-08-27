“Had Some Butterflies”: Nervous Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Pregame Anxiety as Skip Bayless Continues With ‘Jets Hype Train Derailment’ Project

East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the end of the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Nearly two decades later, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers stepped onto the field in a different shade of green against the Giants. However, despite tonnes of experience under his belt, Rodgers openly confessed to experiencing some pregame nerves before the recent preseason match. In a post-game press conference, Rodgers talked about the new chapter in his career.

Rodgers’ appearance in the game was brief. Although, he still managed to make an impact by scoring a touchdown. His connection with Garrett Wilson resulted in a touchdown play that thrilled NY fans. However, as the game progressed, the spotlight shifted from Rodgers’ on-field performance to a tweet from sports commentator Skip Bayless. Sticking to his knack for controversy statements, Bayless used the opportunity to drive his ‘Jets hype train derailment’ project forward.

Skip Bayless Reckons 2023 Season Will be a Long Fall for the Jets

After the game against the Giants, Aaron Rodgers was asked, “A 19-year veteran of your resume would never get nervous before a preseason game, but just given the circumstances did you feel nervous, and if so, how did it manifest itself in your approach?” To this, the veteran replied,

“Yeah, I had some butterflies for sure. I think that’s that’s always normal. The first time I strap it on then it’s kind of the standard whether I’m in Year One, playing San Diego Chargers or you’re 19 you know. Preseason number four, there’s always some butterflies when you step out there for the first time, but I loosened up pretty good when I got the Ovation.”

After Rodgers’ comments gained attention, Skip Bayless, who’s known for his critique of Aaron, stated, “Aaron Rodgers looked good in his first Jets action — sweet little fallaway TD flip to GWilson — further fueling the New York Hype. It’s going to be a long fall for the Jets. Hard knocks start after “Hard Knocks” ends.”

However, the opinion of Bayless didn’t sit well with most of the fans. Skip garnered attention not only for his prediction on the New York Jets this upcoming season, but also for the fact that Rodgers’ performance seemed far better than what the analyst tried to project.

Aaron Rodgers Debuts for the New York Jets

The NFL world has been waiting for the debut of Aaron Rodgers in a different shade of green ever since he signed for the New York Jets. To everyone’s expectations, the NFL veteran did not disappoint. Soon after stepping on the field, Rodgers showed why the Jets splashed so much cash to sign his services.

Rodgers started off with uncertainty, but it was his second possession that showed why he is one of the best QBs. A mere four plays were enough for Rodgers to launch his debut touchdown for the Jets, courtesy of Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver skillfully secured the ball in the end zone from 14 yards out. Wilson had three receptions for 34 yards thus showing early signs of connection.

Skip Bayless has his own version of the preseason game that Rodgers played for the New York Jets. However, by the looks of it, the impact of Aaron Rodgers is showing promising signs.