Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews was jealous of $1.4 billion Kim Kardashian’s ‘glittery’ White House appearance

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews live a lavish lifestyle, but the Chiefs QB’s wife was still jealous of Kim Kardashian when she made a stunning White House appearance.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once.

For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback. Mahomes has a $40 million net worth.

Brittany Matthews has made her own inroads in the sporting community. She used to be a soccer star, and she’s now launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she’s a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Matthews has a net worth of $10 million and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 272.9k on Twitter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWAKQgLirS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read: $750 million owner refutes Dana White’s claim that Jon Gruden messed up Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Raiders

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews was jealous of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is an internet icon, an American socialite, and a businesswoman. She’s the owner of her shapewear line SKIMS, and she was a star on the reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ Her business ventures have netted her a $1.4 billion net worth. She has 329 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

During the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner earlier this year, Kim Kardashian rocked a stunning dress which caught the eyes of Brittany Matthews. The Balenciaga gown was complete with a high neck and cinched-in waist. She rocked the sparkling silver dress with her then boyfriend Pete Davidson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Brittany Matthews really wanted her hands on the same dress.

Looks like Patrick Mahomes will have to shell out some big bucks out of his $503 million extension if he wants to surprise his wife with the dress. Kim Kardashian has a history of wearing expensive clothing including the most expensive dress in the world which she rocked at the Met Gala. That dress cost $4.8 million in a throwback to Marilyn Monroe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: ‘I would love to have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as my tag-team partner’, Rob Gronkowski wants to return to WWE after claiming title belt at WrestleMania 33