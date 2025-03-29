Travis Hunter Prefers a 10-Year NFL Career Over $1 Billion Guaranteed for a Personal Reason

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What pick will Travis Hunter be in the 2025 NFL Draft? Unlike his college teammate and friend Shedeur Sanders, Hunter’s range of outcomes isn’t that large. At this point, the Tennessee Titans appear locked in on Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection. But once that choice is solidified, Hunter is primed to go at any moment.

With early draft status comes a nice paycheck. Hunter, who has a net worth of $6 million already, would make $41 million over four years if he’s the No. 2 pick. If he slides to No. 5 overall, he’d pocket $36 million over the same period of time.

Hunter admits the money he’s about to receive is a nice perk. However, he’d never place his desire for cash over his love of the game. He reinforced this belief on the most recent episode of The Travis Hunter Show. During the program, Hunter essentially told co-host Kaden Sonnabend there’s no dollar figure that would make him give up football

“$200 million is a lot of money… but no, I’d rather have… 10 years guaranteed in the NFL… I just love football… [$1] billion guaranteed or 10-year NFL career? I still do the 10-year NFL career… that’s a long time, but also, it’s fun. [I] just have fun playing football the whole time.” – Travis Hunter

Hunter added that, “once you get a certain amount of money… it’s gonna be sitting there.” He’d rather have a tremendous legacy in the league than excessive dough sitting in the bank. In this day and age, that’s not something many young people would prioritize. But Hunter, as he has shown on the football field, is a different breed.

Travis Hunter reveals NFL’s toughest position

Hunter’s love of football is evident every time he steps on the gridiron. He literally played more football than every other player in the country last season based on snap count. And he’s not content with limiting himself to one role in the NFL. He wants to continue manning two starting spots as a professional.

It obviously won’t be easy for Hunter to accomplish that mission. But even if he does, he doesn’t think doing so is more difficult than playing quarterback. Hunter told Sonnabend you’ve got to have incredible intelligence to succeed as a passer in the NFL.

“Quarterback is the toughest position. Can’t everybody throw. Everybody can’t throw. Quarterback is definitely the hardest position. And I already play two tough positions… you gotta know everybody’s job… playing quarterback, you gotta be a valedictorian. You gotta ace the test… every single time.” – Travis Hunter

Hunter isn’t wrong. Many talented collegiate quarterbacks failed to meet expectations once they became professionals because of the extra attention to detail that’s required. You can’t solely count on your physical gifts to carry you through when you’re battling other professionals every down.

That last aspect, of course, is true no matter what position you play. Hunter knows this better than anyone. He’s already doing everything he can behind the scenes to give himself a chance to handle wide receiver and cornerback duties in the NFL. Now, he’s just hoping whichever franchise adds him on Apr. 24 won’t hold him back.