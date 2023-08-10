“Helps Us Grow”: Gisele Bundchen Reveals How She Coped With Her Separation With Tom Brady Who Is Now Said To Be Dating Irina Shayk

It has been a year since Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady broke up and the NFL star is already reported to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk. It’s not been easy on Gisele especially the separation with the media speculating on every step of the couple yet she managed to cope well and be mentally strong. Given Gisele’s prominence as a Victoria’s Secret model and influencer, and Brady’s status as a highly recognized sports figure, their marital feud were extensively covered by the media.

Advertisement

Gisele Bundchen used to have an unhealthy life in her early 20s which she rectified by culminating in mental health practices which helps her even to this day. She was addicted to alcohol and was a chain smoker but has left that lifestyle behind. Additionally, she battled panic attacks during her early days, but she has found solace in meditation as a way to find inner calm and manage her anxiety.

Gisele Bundchen Prioritizes Children and Career After Tom Brady Split

Tom Brady was seen alongside supermodel Irina Shayk recently with the two spending time in LA with Shayk staying over at his house as well. Some insiders have revealed that Bundchen remains ‘unbothered‘ about this situation and that while the two models are not friends, they have known each other professionally. She talked about her breakup with Brady claiming that it wasn’t easy initially but challenging situations help a person grow. Per Vogue, she responded:

Advertisement

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” Bündchen said. “Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

Gisele Bundchen has prioritized her children and career, recently reuniting with Victoria’s Secret after a 16-year hiatus. She’s set to join supermodels Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel for the brand’s “Icon” campaign.

Gisele Bundchen Has Called It Quits on Smoking and Drinking

Gisele Bundchen revealed that she was addicted to smoking cigarettes but quit it at the age of 20. Even during this strenuous time of divorce, she did not bulge and give in to temptation. She drank wine at times but in the last two years that has been stopped as well. She revealed,

“Since I was 20, I never smoked again. Cigarettes happened in my life because I wanted to fit into a group, a world that had nothing to do with me. As soon as I got rid of it and the harm it did, I never went back. In recent years, I’ve had wine sporadically, but I haven’t had one in almost two years. Alcohol impairs immunity and, as a result, health.”

Gisele who follows a strict diet regime herself always advocates a healthy lifestyle and has a cookbook that is all set to hit the market next year. Therefore it is evident that the Brazilian model is moving on quietly after his rough divorce with the former Buccaneers quarterback.