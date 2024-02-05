Has Anyone Ever Won the Super Bowl MVP Despite Losing the Super Bowl?

Could you name one Super Bowl MVP, who didn’t actually end up winning the Finale? Well, if you have the answer, Bravo! However, if are only now aware that a player could actually be presented with the coveted honor without winning the Super Bowl, no one could blame you, as it’s not something that took place in the Twenty-First century or a few decades before that.

Since the Super Bowl’s inception in 1967, there has only been one player — Cowboys LB Chuck Howley — Who went on to win the Super Bowl MVP despite falling short against the Baltimore Colts.

A Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee was initially drafted by the Bears in 1958. The ex-gas station worker dreamed of making a mark in football, confident that America’s Team would help him achieve his goals as they were just beginning to establish themselves in the league. And he did exactly that, spending a 13-year-long stint, even clinching six Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro honors.

When Exactly Did Chuck Howley Win the Super Bowl MVP?

The Super Bowl in question took place on January 17, 1971. Both the Cowboys and the Colts were looking to redeem themselves. The latter even made it to the Super Bowl III two years back but fell short against the New York Jets, a franchise that hasn’t since won the Lombardi.

Held in Miami, Florida, the first quarter of the game kicked off with some punt trades for both sides and more than a few penalties. Finally, a 14-yard kick from Mike Clark put Dallas on the scoreboard, 3-0. Followed by another field goal in the second quarter, the Cowboys were looking good, until star Colts tight end John Mackey intercepted a pass for a 75-yard touchdown. But they failed the extra point attempt, going into halftime 6-6. Then came the real tragedy when Colts QB Johnny Unitas was sent to the sideline for the rest of the game after a botched open-field tackle.

In the second half, the struggle for both teams continued, and it even came to a tie (13-13) before Jim O’Brien kicked a beautiful 32-yard field goal with only nine seconds left on the clock. The Cowboys’ Super Bowl dreams were shattered by this field goal, and you should definitely check how Colts kicker O’Brien celebrated by leaping into the air again and again. It is something unforgettable, for sure.

Cowboys LB Chuck Howley intercepted two passes in that very game and forced a fumble, clinching the Super Bowl MVP award. It’s worth pointing out that this award broke new ground by recognizing a non-quarterback and defensive player for the first time. At a later time, Howley admitted that he never truly valued the award and was even hesitant about accepting it. However, there was a brand new station wagon included with the award, which he wanted to gift to his wife. Howley and his Cowboys clinched the Super Bowl just the next year, in 1972.