“Has to Be Fake”: Fans Left in Disbelief as Anthony Richardson Receives Bengals’ Brutal Feedback

Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson watches former teammates work out during the 2023 NFL Pro Day was held at Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Richardson will meet with six NFL teams. They are the Panthers, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Falcons and Ravens. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Gai Ufproday30

Anthony Richardson’s joint practice with the Bengals is making waves, but not the kind Colts fans were hoping for. The second-year quarterback faced a harsh reality check when the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense turned up the heat, leaving Richardson scrambling. Shortly after, the internet began buzzing, and let’s just say the reactions weren’t all that flattering.

Advertisement

It was a rough day on the field for Richardson as he struggled to find open receivers. While he made some throws into the spots, his lack of foresightedness caused the throws to go in vain. A tweet from John Frascella of Bleacher Report captured the plight.

For instance, Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt threw some shade by asking if the QB can only run and nothing else. Similarly, safety Geno Stone chimed in, remarking that Richardson is just “throwing to spots; he doesn’t see his receivers.”

The Bengals were not impressed by Colts QB Anthony Richardson after a horrible day at joint practice. Some quotes that were taken from the scene: 1. “Is that all he does is run?” – Cam Taylor-Britt 2. “He’s just throwing to spots, he doesn’t see his receivers.” – Geno Stone… pic.twitter.com/1mKpJvxw5X — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 21, 2024

Just as the Bengals defenders didn’t hold back, neither did the fans. Many were embittered and started calling him out in their comments. Some were even startled that NFL players would berate a player like this, with one noting, “This has to be fake. Most QBs are taught to be spot throwers and he still learning.”

People were calling him good — Khan Swindler (@FollowPicks101) August 21, 2024

Cooked — CesarTheGreatt (@cesar_224455) August 21, 2024

Bust. — Regal Sports (@theRegalSports) August 21, 2024

Pre draft I had a 5th round grade on Anthony Richardson https://t.co/htszxkefXa — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) August 21, 2024

With Richardson’s struggles now the talk of the town, the pressure is on as he prepares for the season. If he doesn’t bounce back soon, a shaky start will define his rookie year for ages to come. However, he still has a chance to redeem himself.

Richardson will soon have a chance at vengeance

Richardson may have faced a rough joint practice with the Bengals, but the story isn’t over just yet. The Colts’ rookie quarterback is about to get another shot at proving his worth, and this time it could be his chance to say ‘game on’.

Coach Shane Steichen has made it clear that Richardson, along with the rest of the starters, will see extended action in the upcoming preseason finale against the Bengals.

“Obviously, you want to be smart with these guys in the preseason because we’ve got a long season ahead of us, but we’re excited to get those guys out there on Thursday.”

This is Richardson’s golden opportunity to bounce back from a shaky practice session and show everyone what he’s really made of.

With the pressure on, Richardson is expected to play about a quarter and a half, giving him plenty of time to find his rhythm and silence the doubters. His strengths lie in the way he reads defenses, makes decisions under pressure, and executes the plays. If he can nail that down, the results will follow.

With 17 days before the Colts kick off their season against Houston, Richardson has the time to take this game, learn from it, and come back stronger. Let’s hope the next game is power-packed as Richardson tries to redeem himself for the joint practice crisis.