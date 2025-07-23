“Parents Were Texting Us – Where Are the Kids?”: Coaches Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly Once Arrived 30 Minutes Late for High School Game Due to a Hilarious Error

Greg Olsen has worn a lot of hats in football: Pro Bowl tight end, FOX Sports NFL analyst, and, most recently, middle school football coach.

His coaching journey began as a way to stay close to the game in retirement. However, it has since turned into something bigger. Now in his fourth season at Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina, Olsen gets to mentor his son Tate, while also helping build what he calls “something special” alongside an all-star coaching staff.

And when we say all-star, we mean it.

Olsen’s team includes Panthers icons Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart, Olsen’s own father, and Todd Blackledge, the former Penn State quarterback and NBC broadcaster.

Simply put, the amount of NFL experience roaming the sidelines at Charlotte Christian’s middle school games is unmatched. And with that much pedigree, you’d expect things to run with military precision.

Except sometimes, even NFL veterans forget to check the GPS.

Recalling one particularly chaotic day on Bussin’ With The Boys, Olsen shared a moment of pure middle school coaching mayhem.

“Last year, Luke and I were on the bus with the boys, going to one of our away games,” Olsen began. “Luke’s taking attendance, making sure all the kids are there. Meanwhile, I’m in the back talking to the offense and defensive line about our combo rules and how we want to start strong.”

With the coaching duo locked in, no one noticed that something was very off. Until it was far too late.

“Twenty minutes later, Luke’s like, ‘Hey man, we got a problem,’” the Fox analyst added. “I look up, and he tells me, ‘We’re back at school.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, ‘The bus driver just went completely in a full circle—we’re literally back where we started.’”

Naturally, what followed was a hilarious scramble that no game plan could’ve covered.

“We end up being 30 minutes late to our game. Me and Luke are sweating, parents are texting us, ‘Where are the kids?’ The other team is waiting, and we’re just rolling in late because our bus driver got lost.”

Predictably, podcast hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton were stunned by the story. They also pointed out what everyone was thinking: how does a driver in 2025 not just use a phone? “Plug the address in!” Lewan screamed at the top of his lungs.

But as it turned out, even when you’re Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly, you’re not immune to school bus chaos. Perhaps that’s also what makes their coaching story so authentic because they run legit practices, organize real pregame prep, and treat middle school football with professional-level energy.

So the only goof up possible in Luke and Greg’s setups are instances like these, when it’s not a blown coverage or missed block that delays kickoff, it’s just your bus driver accidentally doing a victory lap.