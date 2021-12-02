“Great question! Why do so many people hate Tom Brady?”: Buccaneers quarterback hilariously responds to Tweet questioning his image in the NFL

Tom Brady is perhaps the greatest the NFL player of all time, and with that reputation, he’s also earned his fair share of criticism and doubters who don’t exactly like him.

You’ll often run across arguments by people who don’t crown Brady as the GOAT. These arguments usually run along the basis of Brady being a product of Bill Belichick’s system. They say that playing under probably the greatest NFL coach of all time has spoiled Brady, giving him an advantage many players have never had.

The other biggest argument people have against Brady is that he’s been surrounded by an elite supporting cast for a lot of his career. Whether it be great wide receivers or a stellar defense, Brady has never had a shortage of support. There’s also the question of whether other quarterbacks are more talented than Brady, and he was simply in the right place at the right time.

Tom Brady is not the Michael Jordan of football. He’s the Bill Russell of football, and Bill Russell aint the goat 🤷‍♂️ — local sad stoner (@Grim_The_Stoner) November 28, 2021

Tom Brady has a hilarious response to a Tweet asking why people hate him

Regardless of whether or not you believe that Tom Brady is the GOAT or not, he’s definitely having a GOAT kind of season. The quarterback is second in the league in passing yards with 3,403 yards and he’s first in passing touchdowns at 30. Over the course of 17 games, he’s on pace to throw for 5,260 yards (most in his career) and 46 touchdowns (second most of his career).

The fact that he’s doing this at 44 years old speaks to his incredible consistency and domination over the years. The Buccaneers are sitting at 8-3, and they’re looking good to make it back to the Super Bowl again.

So, what was the Tweet that Brady replied to? Well, a sports page was asking people to look inwards and question why they hate Brady so much in the first place. The NFL GOAT had the perfect reply.

Great question! Why do so many people hate Tom Brady?! 😂 https://t.co/WiF73E5HYV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 2, 2021

