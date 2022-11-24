Have We Already Seen The Last Of Baker Mayfield In Panthers Uniform?

Baker Mayfield is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The talented quarterback started off at the highest level in 2018 after delivering astounding performances at the college level.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy, Manning Award and Maxwell Award recipient stepped into the NFL as a highly-anticipated prospect and surely started off quite well.

In his rookie season itself, Baker guided the Browns to their best ever season since 2007 and emerged as a firm favorite to win the offensive rookie of the year honors as well.

Although the award went to Saquon Barkley, the stage was set for Baker for the 2019 season. However, despite delivering a few good performances, he could only lead his team to a 6-10 season.

However, Baker made a terrific comeback in the 2020 season and guided his team to their first playoff win since 1994. Alas, the good times for Baker ended with the end of the 2020 season as after that, nothing has really gone his way.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Baker Mayfield Says That He Will Leave the Panthers With His Head Held High

After a disastrous 2021 campaign, Mayfield was traded by the Browns to the Carolina Panthers. However, this year as well, even for his new franchise, Baker has churned out poor numbers.

In his first six games as a starting QB this year, Mayfield went 1-5 with an embarrassing 56.5 percent pass completion rate, 4 touchdowns and as many as 6 interceptions. In his place, the Panthers started preferring P.J Walker and are now set to give an extended run to Sam Darnold.

With the franchise making it clear that Sam will lead the team in coming games, it would be a miracle if we see Baker again in Panthers colors this year and as it turns out, even Mayfield seems to realize that.

“I think there’s a lot of things up in the air for the future here,” Baker claimed after practice on Wednesday. “So, I don’t really know. I’m doing what I can, what I can control. And I know how my teammates feel about me and how I’ve handled things here. So, I can leave here with my head held high and understand that I did everything I could,” he added.

His words show that he knows that his franchise doesn’t have faith in him anymore which suggests that he might be released next year and might even struggle to find a buyer as his last few years have been nothing short of abysmal.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower