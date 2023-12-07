Hayden Hurst’s Post on ‘Veteran Suicide Prevention’ Gets Flooded With Prayers After Update on TE’s ‘Post-Traumatic Amnesia’

Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst has missed his last three games and remains questionable for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. As it turns out, right after an update on the Tight End’s Post Traumatic Amnesia came out, Hayden’s latest Instagram video, which was rolled out on November 28, just got flooded with “Get Well Soon” messages.

Recently, Hayden’s father, Jerry, revealed that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Panthers TE was under a concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury during the Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. Jerry highlighted slow recovery and uncertainty factors about Hayden’s return to the field. Hayden’s father also requested prayers for his son’s fast recovery.

Following news of Hurst’s severe condition, NFL fans rallied to pray for his speedy recovery. They flooded his latest Instagram post from November 28, a video where Hurst stood with military veterans and their families to combat veteran suicide through the “My Cause My Cleats” program.

One fan mentioned, “Hoping for the best for you and your family during this setback. Can’t wait for you to come back even stronger, you got the entire NFL community behind you.” Another stated, “Fast recovery bro we prayin for you” A user expressed, “Praying for you man God always has a plan, even if it may feel like your whole world is crumbling down, just trust in him. Another NFL fan wrote, “Hope you make a quick recovery”

One fan also recalled a fond memory and expressed, ” on a speedy recovery, you were so nice to my son your rookie year when he met you at Ravens training camp. Wishing all the best to you and your family.”

Hayden Hurst’s Impactful ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Partnership

Hayden Hurst, in his latest Instagram video, talked about the significance of his involvement with the “My Cause My Cleats” team that helps active-duty military members. He highlighted the similarities between his ‘Hayden Hurst Foundation’ and the mission of addressing veteran suicide and military appreciation.

The Panthers TE shared his personal struggles, mentioning mental health challenges, addiction issues, and a suicide attempt that became a turning point for him. He further expressed excitement about partnering with Face the Fight and discussed the design of his cleats for an upcoming game.

Hayden Hurts is a man with a heart of gold who truly cares for veterans and his dedication to work for their causes has earned admiration from fans across the country. Fans eagerly await his return in hopes of witnessing his heroics on the field.