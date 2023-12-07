HomeSearch

Hayden Hurst’s Post on ‘Veteran Suicide Prevention’ Gets Flooded With Prayers After Update on TE’s ‘Post-Traumatic Amnesia’

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 07, 2023

Hayden Hurst's Post on 'Veteran Suicide Prevention' Gets Flooded With Prayers After Update on TE's 'Post-Traumatic Amnesia'

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst has missed his last three games and remains questionable for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. As it turns out, right after an update on the Tight End’s Post Traumatic Amnesia came out, Hayden’s latest Instagram video, which was rolled out on November 28, just got flooded with “Get Well Soon” messages.

Recently, Hayden’s father, Jerry, revealed that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Panthers TE was under a concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury during the Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. Jerry highlighted slow recovery and uncertainty factors about Hayden’s return to the field. Hayden’s father also requested prayers for his son’s fast recovery.

Following news of Hurst’s severe condition, NFL fans rallied to pray for his speedy recovery. They flooded his latest Instagram post from November 28, a video where Hurst stood with military veterans and their families to combat veteran suicide through the “My Cause My Cleats” program.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1732625760907841789?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan mentioned, “Hoping for the best for you and your family during this setback. Can’t wait for you to come back even stronger, you got the entire NFL community behind you.” Another stated, “Fast recovery bro we prayin for you” A user expressed, “Praying for you man God always has a plan, even if it may feel like your whole world is crumbling down, just trust in him. Another NFL fan wrote, “Hope you make a quick recovery”

One fan also recalled a fond memory and expressed, ” on a speedy recovery, you were so nice to my son your rookie year when he met you at Ravens training camp. Wishing all the best to you and your family.” 

Hayden Hurst’s Impactful ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Partnership

Hayden Hurst, in his latest Instagram video, talked about the significance of his involvement with the “My Cause My Cleats” team that helps active-duty military members. He highlighted the similarities between his ‘Hayden Hurst Foundation’ and the mission of addressing veteran suicide and military appreciation.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0MUJ9HOtFm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Panthers TE shared his personal struggles, mentioning mental health challenges, addiction issues, and a suicide attempt that became a turning point for him. He further expressed excitement about partnering with Face the Fight and discussed the design of his cleats for an upcoming game.

Hayden Hurts is a man with a heart of gold who truly cares for veterans and his dedication to work for their causes has earned admiration from fans across the country. Fans eagerly await his return in hopes of witnessing his heroics on the field.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava