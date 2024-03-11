“My Emotional Well-Being Is in This Man’s Hands”: Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Is Dependent on Aaron Rodgers but Won’t Get Off Buffalo Bandwagon

Rich Eisen always has new stories to tell and new informational tidbits that the rest of the NFL world nibbles on for the next few days. And especially when it comes to the New York Jets, Eisen’s favorite team, fans look to him for leading the opinion. And amidst recent events, a new situation arose. Aaron Rodgers, the knight in shining armor for New York, said that he’ll play for 4 more years if possible. If he wins, great for both parties, but if he doesn’t, it might become a Russell Wilson situation pretty fast.

On the other side of the AFC East spectrum are Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills, who are currently facing a dire salary cap situation. With disappointments year after year, and an upcoming season full of uncertainty, the once-vibrant Bills Mafia is slowly losing its firepower this offseason.

The Bisons have cut Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Tre’Davious White, Siran Neal, Nyheim Hines, and Deonte Harty in a matter of days if not hours. Thus, it brings up the question: Is there a chance that the Bills could have less success than the Jets in the next 4 years?

And a further stretch would be to ask — will Josh Allen win more games than Aaron Rodgers in the next 4 years in the AFC East? Well, it might look like an absurd query to fans and even to Eisen, who was asked the same question in a segment called ‘What’s More Likely’ on the ‘Rich Eisen Show‘.

But instead of thinking about it or actually giving his dear Jets a chance, he immediately looked confused by the question. He did not understand it. It’s partly because a lot of fans still believe that the Bills will be in it with Allen at the helm.

It’s safe to say that there are a notable few, just like Chris Brockman who posed the question, who believe that the window for the Buffalo Bills is closed. They believe that the 2023 AFC East leaders had a chance to take a loaded roster to the promised land, and they missed it — once again. But Rich Eisen has clarity. He still understands how important Josh Allen is to the team and, with him on the roster, good things can happen.

Rich Eisen Picks Josh Allen Over Aaron Rodgers

Eisen was certainly caught off guard by the question and responded exasperated, saying, “Oh, Josh Allen. Why would I? What?! Dude, what is the matter with you and the Bills? What do you think I’m gonna take? I’m not taking the cheese.”

Eisen was potentially implying that he will not get off the Buffalo bandwagon just because they have faced a small turbulence with the roster. And he is not a rat who’s going to be trapped by the cheese and dub Rodger the winner. Even though the Jets and Rodgers mean a lot to Eisen personally, he has a brand to protect that does not logically see Rodgers winning more games in the next 4 years.

So the sportscaster continues, “I want nothing but the ultimate success for Aaron Rodgers. Are you kidding me? My emotional well-being is in this man’s hands,” followed by, “But Josh Allen is on a team that’s won more, and knows how to win. And he’s younger.”

Even though the majority of football enthusiasts have decided that the Bills are done and Josh Allen won’t get it done in Buffalo, Eisen is not going to take the bait yet. Not until Allen’s athletic prowess goes downhill. According to Eisen, the window is wide open, and any year could be for the Bills.