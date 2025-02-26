Rob Gronkowski Recalls Getting Hit by 325-lb Vince Wilfork and Gaining Teammates’ Respect in Rookie Year

From running into a linebacker to having a game-winning touchdown pass sail right over your head, every NFL player has been forced to endure their “welcome to the league” moment. In the case of Rob Gronkowski, that moment came from a five-time pro bowler.

On the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the former New England Patriot recalled how Vince Wilfork delivered a hit that immediately earned his respect. While participating in team drills during training camp, a rookie Gronkowski found himself at the receiving end of a devastating blow after attempting to block the two-time Super Bowl champion.

In detailing the execution of a wham block, the future Hall of Fame tight end suggested that the defense absolutely knew that the play was coming, giving Wilfork an advantage. Believing that the Patriots “wanted to see my toughness as a rookie,” Gronkowski received a healthy dose of shoulder pads that day.

“I’m running full speed at Vince Wilfork… This guy peaks over to his left, sees me coming. He has this grin on his face… He put his shoulder down… He gets that leverage and just tees off on me. I went flying backwards five to six yards, I didn’t even land on my back,” recalled Gronk.

While the block itself may not have been a success, Gronkowski was still proud of his performance. Highlighting the fact that it allowed him to earn the respect of his teammates, the four time Super Bowl champion was all smiles throughout his recanting of how he cut his teeth in the NFL.

In describing Wilfork as the “big dog on campus,” Gronkowski’s co host and former teammate, Julian Edleman, made a point to not let the sheer size of Wilfork go understated.

“In practice, no one really gets close to him because you don’t want to piss him off… That is a large human being. He is so big that I think there is something that orbits him… You didn’t want to get in his way, you didn’t want to piss him off, because he was very intimidating.”

The Patriots’ roster members weren’t the only ones impressed by the Gronkowski’s ability to absorb the hit. His display of durability also caught the eye of New England’s tight end coach, Brian Ferentz, who was so impressed that he was willing to spare the rookie from future punishment.

“In that meeting, that day, when we went and reviewed the play… He went “What were you thinking trying to block Vince Wilfork? You’re never going to do that again.” I go “Thank you, I’ll never do it again.” Ever since that day, we had about five more of those calls. I’d just go up to him and I’d hug him,” Gronk concluded.

Standing at 6′ 2″ and weighing 325 pounds, the list of men who could take a hit from Wilfork is incredibly short. Despite winning four championships and achieving All Pro status four times throughout his 11-year career, surviving Wilfork may be the most impressive accomplishment on Gronkowski’s resume.