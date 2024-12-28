“I Like Pete Carroll, but Not in Chicago”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Disapprove of Former Seahawks HC’s Interest in Bears Job

According to ESPN, Pete Carroll has expressed interest in coaching the Chicago Bears. The dysfunctional franchise needs direction, and the former Super Bowl winner thinks he can lead it to greater heights.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson reacted to the news on their show Nightcap, but surprisingly, they don’t think it’s the fit. The duo believes that the Bears need to be looking for an offensive-minded coach — and Carroll is known for his defense.

“I like Pete [Carroll], but not in Chicago,” Sharpe stated. “They need an offensive [coach]. Look, they can get a defensive [coach]. But he has to scour and get a college OC that’s creative and knows how to work with the skillset that Caleb Williams possesses.”

It’s quite a bold take, and one that Johnson agreed with. It’s worth noting that Carroll is one of only five coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a college National Title. Still, Johnson explained why he agrees with Sharpe.

“Carroll is a players coach and I think the players will gravitate towards him, but you do need an offensive coordinator that has the creativity that can help Caleb Williams use his skillset to his best ability.”

It’s very clear that Ocho and Shannon are on the same page about an OC becoming the next Bears head coach. It has become a more popular hire in recent years. Some of the most prolific offenses in recent seasons have come on the backs of an OC getting a head coaching role.

Mike McDaniel took over the Miami Dolphins and immediately turned Tua Tagovailoa into a 3500-yard passer. Kevin O’Connell made Kirk Cousins look amazing in his final years with the team and has turned Sam Darnold into a legitimate weapon this year. Shane Steichen and the Colts have managed to make some progress with Anthony Richardson and his disastrous accuracy.

There should be a few OCs on the market this offseason as well. But none bigger than the Detroit Lions’ holy grail: Ben Johnson. The Lions have had the best offense in football for two straight years. They’ve reached the point as an offense where they’re toying around with trick plays to confuse defenses.

But at this point, Carroll is the more likely choice. So, while Bears fans may dream of Johnson taking over, Ocho doesn’t believe that’s where his focus lies. Instead, he thinks Dallas is where the offensive wizard will end up.

“Think about this: Ben Johnson, Dallas Cowboys head coach,” he said, pausing to emphasize the point before continuing. “I heard his name mentioned before, but never with the Cowboys. I think he’d be the perfect fit for them.”

Johnson is indeed a strong candidate for the position. Dak Prescott is only one year removed from an MVP-caliber campaign, and CeeDee Lamb is a pleasure to watch run routes. Add in an underrated Rico Dowdle, two reliable tight ends starting with Jake Ferguson, and some additional receiving options. The Cowboys are primed for a new offensive-minded coach to take over the team.

Back to the original point, though: Carroll to the Bears would at least make some sense. They need a stronger voice in that locker room, and more importantly, a coach who can manage a clock late in games. That is what got Eberflus fired, and it’s what ultimately lost them the game on Thursday night.

So while, yes, Carroll is not offensive-minded; he at least has the experience, having “been there done that”. He did have great offenses with Russell Wilson at the helm. Chicago should look into the hire.