Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Struts Down to the Scenic Ocean Nailing the All-Black Look

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive name in the world of Instagram influencers. The sultry beauty gained fame when she was linked to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady after he divorced his Brazilian bombshell wife Gisele Bundchen last year.

Fans thought that the Slovakian angel was romantically involved with the NFL GOAT, but neither of the parties addressed the rumors officially. In the meantime, Rajek has emerged as one of the s*xiest bikini and lingerie models on the internet.

This time, the blonde beauty changed the scene and showed off her powerful yet dreamy side. The tall model was seen strutting down a picturesque view while sporting a two-piece set.

Veronika Rajek emits ‘boss woman’ energy in an elegant outfit

The 27-year-old model wore a black set in her latest Instagram reel. The top resembled a mini bralette which she paired with long black pants and super pointy high heels.

In the video she shared, Rajek is seen opening a door to a beautiful house. As she enters the well-decorated space, Veronika shows off her catwalk. Then, in the end, she is seen pulling on a glass door that showcased the serene blue ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Rajek captioned the post, “Let’s enjoy our precious time & have a courage opening new doors.” Fans in the comment section showered a lot of praise on Rajek. A user commented, “Absolutely stunning…..” Another wrote, “Irresistibly a beautiful goddess.”



Rajek almost had an ‘oops’ moment during a bumpy car ride

The Tom Brady superfan shared a video of herself on a bumpy ride with her 4.4 million Instagram followers a little while ago. A few days ago, the stunning lady was seen hitting the coast near her home in Cancun, Mexico sporting a plunging yellow bikini to soak up some sun. As usual, Rajek had a super fun time and she also shared a selfie with a Chihuahua named Coco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

The model goes viral for posting her steamy pictures in skimpy bikinis and elaborate outfits. Since she went to watch Brady at an NFL game last year in December, her follower count on Instagram has skyrocketed. However, now when Tom is being linked to Reese Witherspoon, it will be interesting to see how it affects Rajek’s social media growth in the near future.