Odell Beckham Jr. Posts One Word Reaction to Ravens Forking Out $2,500,000 on DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens are making some big moves, and they’re not going unnoticed. The addition of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to their already star-studded roster has sent a wave of excitement in the NFL community. The Ravens have offered Clowney a one-year deal worth $2,500,000 and Odell Beckham Jr. is hyped more than anyone.

Advertisement

DE Jadeveon Clowney’s $2.5 million contract can rise up to $6,000,000 including incentives. His addition makes the Ravens roster even more lethal and OBJ seems to be itching to have him in his unit. As both players, Clowney and Beckham, have one-year deals with the Ravens, there’s an air of anticipation around what they might do in 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr. is Thrilled With Clowney’s Addition to the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens must be feeling that they have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Jadeveon Clowney. Apparently, he was one of the top free agents on the market. Wide receiver for the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr couldn’t contain his excitement when he caught wind of the news. His one word response on Clowney’s addition was “fireeeeeee“.

Advertisement

“Fireeeeeee!!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/obj/status/1692588776952938794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Along with Odell, innumerable Ravens admirers reacted positively to the news. After all, having stars like Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and now Jadeveon Clowney in their favorite franchise increases their chances of jumping in joy and celebrating like crazy when the season begins and victories start to roll.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLGrandheer/status/1692975056400343394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PapaMatttt/status/1692973998005453006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HoodieRamey/status/1692962257611731265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The arrival of Clowney to the Ravens comes as a significant boost for the team’s defense. He spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and is now set to play a major role for the team from Baltimore which seems to be roping in top stars for fun these days.

Jadeveon Clowney Joins Rare Group of NFL Players with Fifth Team Move

Clowney, the former No.1 overall pick, is now a rare player in the NFL. He is set to play for his fifth different team since his debut. The journey of Clowney in the NFL spans from the Texans, Seahawks, Titans, Cleveland Browns, and now to the Baltimore Ravens. After Jeff George, Jadeveon is the first numero uno draft pick to play for 5 teams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1692610653624627284?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Baltimore Ravens have been quite busy in the offseason. Their roster addition in the last 8 months includes the contract extension of Lamar Jackson and a strategic draft pick of Wide receiver Zay Flowers. They also added a number of notable players with Odell Beckham Jr being the best of the lot. Other players that switched to the Ravens are Nelson Agholor (WR), and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GarrettSprints/status/1692619358449664060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Jadeveon Clowney prepares to don the Ravens jersey, fans and critics will be eager to witness his impact on the team’s defense.