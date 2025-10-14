George Kittle Has a Potential Future in WWE? The TE Says – Hell Yeah!

It’s no secret that George Kittle is one of the NFL’s biggest wrestling fans. His obsession with WWE isn’t a gimmick; it’s part of who he is. From his childhood days watching The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Goldberg, to now appearing on WWE programming as an adult. First, helping Pat McAfee beat The Miz at WrestleMania 39, and more recently, he and his real-life friend Penta celebrated together in a Monday Night Raw ring.

In the NFL, few players match Kittle’s blend of toughness and charisma. He plays through pain, celebrates every first down like it’s a title win, and has become one of the 49ers’ emotional leaders. He’s the kind of personality that could easily light up a WWE arena. So what does he think of a future in WWE once his NFL days are behind him?

When asked recently if he’d ever consider jumping into a WWE ring once his football career ends, Kittle didn’t hesitate for a second.

“Hell yeah,” he said with a grin. “If my body can handle it, I would love to give it a shot. Why would you say no to that?”

And he’s got friends in high wrestling places, too. Kittle’s close with Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter who has already carved out a successful second act in WWE as both a commentator and performer. McAfee’s transition has set a new standard for athletes stepping into the squared circle. And if Kittle ever steps into the ring, he wants to reach the heights McAfee did.

“I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did,” he once said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

If he does take the leap, Kittle would be joining an impressive list of football players who’ve made successful transitions to the ring apart from McAfee:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – Played college football at Miami before becoming one of WWE’s greatest icons.

Bill Goldberg – Former defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons, turned WCW and WWE megastar.

Baron Corbin – Played in the NFL before becoming a multi-time WWE champion contender.

Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) – A former NFL defensive lineman who found fame in WWE’s “Hype Bros.”

Kittle’s showmanship already fits the WWE mold. His fiery celebrations, electric mic skills, and love for the spotlight make him a natural crossover candidate.