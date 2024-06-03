“He Did That With Michigan”: 3x Pro Bowl Tight End Predicts Jim Harbaugh’s Offense Running The Ball in NFL 2024

Jim Harbaugh’s running-the-ball offensive strategy is nothing new, but it’s something new for the Justin Herbert-led Chargers. During his first stint in the NFL as a head coach from 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh’s 49ers ran the ball to high heavens. As did the Wolverines. Now, analysts and experts think he’s going to bring the same strategy to Los Angeles.

Taking a look at how Harbaugh has previously run his offenses, former 49ers TE Delanie Walked confidently told Kay Adams on the Kay and Adams Show:

“They like to run the ball. He ran the ball in Michigan, they had a great running back group, that they were able to just pound the ball a lot and then make the big plays when they needed to… They are going to run the ball but they are also going to have some plays that come off of it that’s going to have defenses turned around and not knowing what to do.”

The Chargers have more focused on the passing game over the years but that is about to change, as per Walker. The Chargers often find themselves in two-minute situations, which explains their high frequency of passing plays. But as per Delanie, and the information that has come out of the Chargers camp, Harbaugh is going to turn it around.

In addition to running the ball, Delanie predicts more play-action that will have defenses skittering to find their bearings. However, it’s not just conjecture at this point, as Chargers OC Greg Roman had already expressed his intent to have Justin Herbert run the ball earlier in February.

Chargers OC’s Run Game Plan for Justin Herbert

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence to reporters in February that the team will develop a consistent running game, which he believes will enhance quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance. He said