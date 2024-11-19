“He Didn’t Learn the Game By Reading Books”: Lions Veteran Lauds HC Dan Campbell For Being a Player’s Coach

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell argues a call while playing against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

The Lions have been on an incredible run this season, leaving a blaze of 9-1 in their wake. While it’s the collective work of the Jared Goff-led crew, head coach Dan Campbell certainly deserves some credit.

Advertisement

After taking a year to settle into his first HC job, Campbell has been crucial in Detroit’s turnaround in performance since 2022, and Golden Tate recognizes that. The former Detroit wide receiver expressed his admiration of the head coach and why he deserves some brownie points in the Lions’ spectacular run.

“I love Dan Campbell, man, a players coach,” said Tate during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “I mean, we always respect guys who’ve been there. Like, he didn’t learn the game by reading books and stuff.”

The former Super Bowl champion felt that it is Campbell’s experience as an ex-athlete that makes him more connected with his players. Tate shared how the coach is very intuitive of everyone’s needs which makes him “easy” to play for.

“Like, he played the game. And so he knows what my body’s feeling when I need a breaker, when it’s time to ramp it up, the mentality, when the right time to have this pep talk is. He just has a feel and he’s easy to play for.“

Tate also pointed out how he is the “biggest fan” of each and every part of the team, from the athletes to the practice boys. And finally, the coach’s clear goal this season is what makes the former WR stand behind him.

“He wants me to win and that’s going to help us win.”

While Tate hasn’t played under Campbell, his appreciation of him makes it obvious that he would’ve loved to. And his high opinion of the coach doesn’t seem unreasonable either if the recent celebratory speech is anything to go by!

Campbell gives a fiery speech after Jaguars win

After their magnificent 52-6 win over the Jaguars, a clip went viral that showed the Lions’ head coach roaring in the locker room. Campbell was celebrating his team’s play personifying the perfect hype man.

“Hey, that’s a hell of a job man,” started Campbell surrounded by his crew. “When you have talent talented football players and they are made of the right kind of stuff, and those guys come together, you have a collective willpower that you can make the game any way you want it to go… That’s exactly what you guys did.”

Campbell also acknowledged that while the team had a narrow win over the Texans last week, they still managed to clock in another win. He further went on to read out the stats of the offensive and defensive sides, lauding them for their achievements. Finally, he readied them for the road ahead, instilling confidence and energy in his athletes.

“Everything you got every single play give it your all. This team is special. I’m excited to keep going. So sky is the limit man… We’re about to hit the backstretch and we’re on to the Colts. All right, great win…on to the next one.”

Game balls for everyone! pic.twitter.com/gLdf3Rg5tD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 18, 2024

The Lions will face the Colts on Sunday, Nov 24 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, and now knowing Dan Campbell’s mentorship, one can surely expect another exciting game.