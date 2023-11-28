Super Bowl LII Champion Brandon Graham Had No Hesitation in Comparing Jalen Hurts to Tom Brady After Clutch Win Against Bills

Jalen Hurts‘ Eagles are shining this season with a near-perfect record. On Sunday, Hurts led the Birds to their fourth consecutive come-from-behind victory, this time against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

Hurts’ teammate and Super Bowl LII champ Brandon Graham wants his QB to get the recognition and accolades he deserves. The veteran DE compared Hurts to NFL GOAT Tom Brady, highlighting his late-game magic and said,

“They always talk about Tom Brady with the drives at the end — I’m hoping Jalen starts getting that name. I’m happy that he went out there and finished the deal [with] a game-winning drive. Keep them coming…We love putting it in his hands at the end to give us a chance.”

Hurts showcased his resilience in a stunning performance, securing a career-high five touchdowns, four of which came after halftime in the Eagles’ thrilling 37-34 triumph on Sunday. His standout moment being a decisive 12-yard scoring run in overtime.

Impressively, Hurts has now orchestrated comeback victories on eight occasions when trailing by 10 or more points, a remarkable feat that surpasses any other quarterback in the league’s history by an additional four instances. The first half was another story though as he struggled, completing only 4 of 11 pass attempts for 33 yards. The Eagles also faced difficulties on third-down attempts, going 0-for-4.

The QB was not as enthusiastic in recognizing his achievement as he reflected on a terrible first half of the game. However, his teammates continue to believe in his leadership and winning attitude.

Jalen Hurts Domination Era

Eagles Center Jason Kelce has let his admiration for Hurts be known on multiple occasions and this time was no different. The veteran athlete was gushing about Hurts’ capabilities of coming in clutch at crucial moments. Talking after the game, Kelce said,

“It’s a Jalen performance…Probably nobody that I’ve played with…that’s been more clutch down the stretch…He’s been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That’s a trait not to take lightly.”

Jalen Hurts now has four game-winning drives on the season, doubling his career total coming into the season. The Eagles starter is now 16-1 in his past 17 regular-season starts and 27-2 in his past 29.

He is the MVP favorite at +150, with the Eagles being the Super Bowl favorites alongside the Chiefs and the 49ers. Having already defeated the Chiefs, the Birds will go up against San Francisco next week.