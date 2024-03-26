“Lot of Meat Left on That Bone”: Mike Tomlin Is Super Excited to Work Alongside Justin Fields & Veteran Russell Wilson

The new league year must have been quite fun to watch if you’re part of the Steelers Nation. The club made some massive moves, even swapping out their trio of quarterbacks for two star players. First, they snagged Russell Wilson, then surprised everyone by adding former Bears QB Justin Fields, right after trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With all these changes and then some, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the team’s outlook for the 2024 season at the AFC Coaches Breakfast in Orlando. For starters, Tomlin noted that Justin Fields has very much impressed him and sees him as someone overflowing with talent and potential.

The former Bears QB has already handled the pressure of being a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears in the last three seasons. But now he joins a team where he is expected to be a backup quarterback behind an experienced shot-caller, Russell Wilson. Tomlin believes there is still so much untapped potential in Fields, and he is excited to help him reach it. Coach Tomlin said,

“Man, there’s a lot of meat left on that bone. Man. I’m just excited about working to be a part of extracting it,” as per NFL.com.

After a tough 10-28 record in three seasons with the Bears, Justin Fields found a new opportunity in Pittsburgh. Now, he’s aiming for a fresh start and hoping to learn from Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

Fields can surely breathe easier now without all the intense pressure he felt with his former team. He will, however, still aim high with Wilson and Coach Tomlin’s support. Additionally, Tomlin has assured him of opportunities to showcase his skills in the upcoming season; therefore, it can be said with certainty that Fields will get his fair shot.

Mike Tomlin’s Hopes Rise with Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been struggling to find a quarterback who can be the face of the franchise since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. However, they see a ray of hope in Russell Wilson, whom they acquired in a league minimum one-year, $1.21 million deal.

Mike Tomlin believes Russell Wilson has an advantage due to his experience in the NFL and his year-round dedication to his former teams speaks volumes about his leadership. Therefore, the head man believes that with Wilson at the helm, every other player on the roster would highly benefit.

“Russell has those resources, man, that structure, and so that’s why I say he has pole position, man. It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year,” Tomlin said. “We’re excited about the guys that we have in Russell and Justin. Man, we just really can’t wait to get started.“

Wilson himself is bouncing back from two tough seasons with the Denver Broncos. But with Coach Tomlin’s consistent success and a strong offensive lineup including Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth, he is in good hands with the Steelers. As the team gears up for the upcoming season, all eyes are on whether Wilson’s or Fields’ performance will soar or if they will face more challenges.