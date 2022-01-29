“Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes no contest”: NFL analyst Adam Rank believes Bengals QB is levels higher than Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning QB

Joe Burrow has cemented his name amongst Patrick Mahomes and the AFC’s elite. And Adam Rank believes that Burrow might be a notch higher than the Chiefs QB.

Burrow became the first QB taken with the No. 1 overall pick to reach the conference championship game within his first two seasons as a starter and with a win, would become the first QB in Bengals franchise history to win three games in a single postseason. And while doing this, led the team to their first AFC championship since 1989.

Joe Burrow will make #NFL history this weekend. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/MeUQdriNQS — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 26, 2022

And with Burrow leading a very unlikely run by the Bengals all the way up to the AFC Championship game. And NFL analyst Adam Rank believes the QB matchup is not even close.

“Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes no contest”

While many would say a 4-time back to back AFC championship game QB and a Super Bowl would be the better man heading into a prime time matchup, Rank believes it’s the other way around.

“There is no contest here. We’re gonna go Joe Burrow,” Rank said. “I’m gonna go Joe Burrow. I know a lot of you are going to say, ‘It’s too early. He’s too young.’ A lot of people said that back at SummerSlam in 2002. Brock Lesnar was going up against The Rock. People were like ‘Brock Lesnar is too young to be the WWE Champion.’ He went out there and beat The Rock. Similarly, I expect Joe Burrow to continue his undefeated streak in the playoffs.”