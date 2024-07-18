“He Hated It”: Patrick Chung Recalls Tom Brady’s Biggest “Struggle” in Practice

With seven Super Bowls, numerous records, and a career that has lasted twenty-three years, Tom Brady is truly an NFL legend in every sense. However, even the most iconic players faced challenges and so did TB12. During a candid interview on Up & Adams, Patrick Chung, who played with Tom Brady in the Patriots for more than a decade, opened up about the biggest challenge that the GOAT faced during practice sessions.

During his conversation with host Kay Adams, the former Patriots safety fondly reminisced about his time with the veteran quarterback in the locker room and spoke about the respect and friendship they built over their 12-year partnership. According to Chung, Brady’s charisma and the genuine affection he received from fans were truly well deserved.

Despite being accustomed to performing in front of large audiences himself, Chung admitted feeling nervous while speaking about Tom Brady.

One memorable anecdote shared by Chung centered around Brady’s nature. Whether engaging in games of basketball or ping pong within the locker room, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s fierce competitive spirit was always evident.

“He’s competitive, and this man says a lot of competitive things. He’ll let you have it,” shared the 3× Super Bowl champion.

Moreover, Chung mentioned that Brady frequently made competitive remarks that were motivational enough for those around him. However, he couldn’t take it when it was served to him. Chung revealed,

“In practice, when the defense got on his ass, he threw an interception, and we were on him, just talking, talking, talking. He hated it.”

Next, Chung humorously recounted how Brady would react to setbacks by jokingly saying he’d throw “80 touchdowns” that day and dropped a bombshell about the New England Patriots’ current head coach and his former teammate, Jerod Mayo.

Chung Spills on Mayo’s Former Role

While many view Jerod Mayo as the composed leader he is known as today, Patrick Chung gave a contrasting perspective on the former linebacker. Chung pointed out Mayo’s role as one of the vocal players on defense- often teaming up with Jamie Collins and Devin McCourty in engaging in playful banter particularly directed at Tom Brady during practice sessions.

Shifting focus to Mayo’s prospect as head coach for the Patriots, Chung exuded confidence in his abilities. He acknowledged doubts surrounding the team’s projected win total of over four and a half games but dismissed such speculations as premature.

“We have a good team. Mayo is a good coach, has a lot of charisma, very energetic, and he’s smart,” shared Chung.

Furthermore, Chung mentioned how Mayo sharpened his skills during his NFL career while playing under head coach, Bill Belichick’s reign. Plus, Mayo’s knack for connecting with players, especially the younger ones, and positioning them for success is is one of his key strengths.

In light of this, Chung is also convinced that Mayo’s experience as a player and his effective communication skills will guide him through the challenges of being a head coach.